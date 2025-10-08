UAE weather bureau warns of heavy rain between Friday and Tuesday

Heavy rain is expected in parts of the UAE between Friday and Tuesday, October 10 to October 14, warned the National Centre of Meteorology.

The wet weather will be caused by an extension of a surface low-pressure system extending from the south, reported state news agency Wam. This will coincide with “an upper-level low-pressure system accompanied by a relatively cold and humid air mass”.

“During this period, the country is expected to witness light to moderate rainfall, occasionally heavy at scattered intervals, affecting mainly the northern and eastern regions, extending at times to some inland and western areas, with the possibility of small hailstones in limited areas,” Wam reported.

“Temperatures are expected to drop, while winds will be south-easterly to north-easterly, shifting to north-westerly, light to moderate in speed, becoming active to strong at times and may raise dust and sand.”

The statement did not offer any information about where the rain would fall, however a visit to the NCM's website suggests Ras Al Khaimah, Al Ain and Fujairah are among the more likely destinations to experience wet weather this weekend.

