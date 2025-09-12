UAE weather: Dubai temperatures to drop and more rain on way in last days of summer

Temperatures in Dubai will dip below 40°C in the coming days, with a wet weekend in store in some parts of the UAE as the country nears the end of summer.

The National Centre of Meteorology forecasts that daytime temperatures will peak at 39°C from Friday to Sunday in Dubai, dipping to 38°C on Monday and 37°C on Tuesday. The gradual decline comes as the final day of summer – defined as September 22 by astronomers – approaches.

The start of autumn is expected to usher in a spell of cooler weather across the country after a scorching summer.

It may not be time to head back to the beach in Abu Dhabi, however, with the mercury remaining high. The NCM's latest five-day bulletin forecasts that temperatures will hit highs of 41°C in the emirate, rising to 44°C on Saturday.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 42°C on Sunday, before dropping to 41°C on Monday and 40°C on Tuesday.

September showers

The weather centre said convective clouds, typically followed by rain, could form in eastern areas on Saturday. It said Sunday was due to be cloudy at times, with a "probability of rainfall" in some southern and eastern areas of the UAE.

More dusty conditions could also sweep in over the next few days, with winds expected to reach up to 40kph.

