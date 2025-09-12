Tourists capture memories on a day out at Jumeirah beach near the Burj Al Arab in Dubai. Pawan Singh / The National
UAE weather: Dubai temperatures to drop and more rain on way in last days of summer

Unsettled conditions are expected across the Emirates this weekend

The National

September 12, 2025

Temperatures in Dubai will dip below 40°C in the coming days, with a wet weekend in store in some parts of the UAE as the country nears the end of summer.

The National Centre of Meteorology forecasts that daytime temperatures will peak at 39°C from Friday to Sunday in Dubai, dipping to 38°C on Monday and 37°C on Tuesday. The gradual decline comes as the final day of summer – defined as September 22 by astronomers – approaches.

The start of autumn is expected to usher in a spell of cooler weather across the country after a scorching summer.

It may not be time to head back to the beach in Abu Dhabi, however, with the mercury remaining high. The NCM's latest five-day bulletin forecasts that temperatures will hit highs of 41°C in the emirate, rising to 44°C on Saturday.

Daytime temperatures are expected to reach 42°C on Sunday, before dropping to 41°C on Monday and 40°C on Tuesday.

September showers

The weather centre said convective clouds, typically followed by rain, could form in eastern areas on Saturday. It said Sunday was due to be cloudy at times, with a "probability of rainfall" in some southern and eastern areas of the UAE.

More dusty conditions could also sweep in over the next few days, with winds expected to reach up to 40kph.

Rain in the UAE - in pictures

A rainbow at Expo 2020 Dubai on a cloudy, rainy day for much of the country from Abu Dhabi city to the Northern Emirates on Sunday, January 16. Chris Whiteoak / The National
A worker shelters beneath an umbrella in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Downtown Dubai awoke to rain. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Showers in Jumeirah, Dubai, made a day at the beach unappetising. Ruel Pableo for The National
Cyclists brave the weather in Deira. Ruel Pableo for The National
A car park in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National
Showers in Abu Dhabi on Sunday morning. Victor Besa / The National
Police urged drivers to take care on the roads as rain fell across the UAE. Victor Besa / The National
Temperatures were expected to reach a maximum of 26°C in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
Rain on Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
Showers fell on various parts of Abu Dhabi before sunrise. Victor Besa / The National
People make their way to work during the rain on Sunday morning. Victor Besa / The National
Forecasters said it would rain throughout the day. Victor Besa / The National
It has been an exceptionally wet start to 2022 for the UAE, with more than 18 months' worth of rain falling in only a few days earlier in the month. Victor Besa / The National
Almost the entire Abu Dhabi emirate was blanketed in dense fog at the weekend. Victor Besa / The National
People make their way on a street in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National
A man crosses a road in the capital. Victor Besa / The National
Many people were wearing warm clothes, as chilly temperatures accompanied the rains. Victor Besa / The National
A man rides an electric bike in the rain. Victor Besa / The National
Women make their way amid the rains. Victor Besa / The National
An almost deserted beach in Abu Dhabi during the wet weather. Victor Besa / The National
Updated: September 12, 2025, 7:24 AM`
