UAE weather: Rain in Dubai as safety alert goes out to drivers

Rain fell in Dubai on Thursday as a warning of hazardous conditions on the roads was sent out to motorists.
Storm Centre, a social media account that tracks weather in the Emirates, shared video of drivers navigating rainy conditions near Al Maktoum International Airport.
The National Centre of Meteorology urged the public to avoid driving “unless absolutely necessary” and to exercise caution when on the roads during wet weather.
The weather bureau, in a notice shared on X, said motorists should use low-beam headlights when visibility is reduced.
The NCM had forecast that heavy rain, hail, thunder and lightning were in prospect from Wednesday until Friday.
It said the heavy weather was likely to affect eastern and southern regions of the Emirates and could extend inland.
The centre said low-pressure weather systems would bring what is known as an intertropical convergence zone northward towards the UAE.
This is a system associated with clouds, showers and even storms and is caused by the convergence of the trade winds.
The NCM's online weather map predicts heavy rainfall in Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah and Al Ain on Friday.
