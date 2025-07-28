UAE weather: Temperature to hit 49°C on Monday and more rain on the way

Rain is expected to fall in parts of the UAE on Monday into Tuesday, bringing the risk of potentially hazardous driving conditions.
Most of the country will continue to experience hot and dry conditions. The temperature is forecast to climb to a high of 43°C along coastal areas and reach 49°C in the inner regions of Al Ain and southern Abu Dhabi.
It will be cloudy at times, with possible showers in Al Ain on Monday, and further clouds and more rain forecast inland on Tuesday.
Abu Dhabi authorities recently issued a reminder to motorists about driving in heavy rain, after unseasonal wet weather hit Al Dhafra and Al Ain.
The Abu Dhabi Media Office advised motorists to stick to modified speed limits, avoid valleys, carry first aid kits, and prepare alternative light sources in case of vehicle break down.
The National Centre of Meteorology on Sunday issued a yellow alert - calling for people to be 'on the lookout' over the prospect of rainfall - in remote desert areas of Abu Dhabi, large parts of Al Ain and Fujairah.
A more severe orange alert, which cautions against expected 'hazardous' weather events, covers some sections of Al Ain.
Both weather notices are in place until 8pm on Sunday.
After the wettest year on record in 2024, this year has been much drier.
So far, the overall rainfall in the UAE has been three times lower than at this point last year, and 38 per cent less than the historic average.
Rain in the UAE - in pictures
