UAE announces new calendar for public and private schools

The UAE school and universities calendar for the 2025-2026 academic year was announced on Wednesday.

The calendar, which applies to all public and private schools and universities in the UAE, sets unified dates for the start of the academic year, the end of the three terms and end of term breaks.

The new structure was announced separately by the Ministry of Education, for schools, and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research, for universities.

August 25 marks the start of the academic year, with the end of the school year pencilled in for July 3, 2026.

The winter break will be from December 8 to January 4, 2026. Spring break will be from March 16 to March 29. For private schools in Sharjah, the spring break will be from March 16 to March 22.

Mid-term breaks

The new calendar also specifies mid-term breaks for public and private schools.

These run from:

October 13-19, 2025

February 11-15, 2026

May 25-31, 2026

Building social cohesion

Sarah Al Amiri, Minister of Education, said the new calendar serves as a strategic national tool, reinforcing both educational quality and social cohesion.

She also noted that consistent holiday dates will enable community, cultural and tourism entities to align their programmes with the academic schedule, strengthening the link between education and society.

The ministry has allowed private schools that do not follow the government’s curriculum to schedule mid-term breaks in October and February, with each break not exceeding five consecutive days.

These breaks must remain within the specified months and cannot be extended or shifted, ensuring alignment with the national calendar while accommodating schools’ operational needs.

The ministry also stressed that all schools must follow the approved calendar, including holding final assessments or completing curriculum requirements in the last week of each term, to ensure pupils attend until the last school day.

This excludes pupils taking pre-scheduled international exams.

