Hajj and Umrah: Makkah hotels for every budget, from premium to affordable stays

Choosing a hotel in Makkah for Hajj or Umrah is different from booking an ordinary holiday stay. It is not only about comfort, but also about location, logistics, speed and ease of access to the Grand Mosque.
With the next Hajj season expected to fall in May 2027, Saudi authorities have begun preparations, including operational plans, regulations and the requirements countries must meet before the pilgrimage. The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah says it has initiated meetings with pilgrim affairs offices in more than 75 countries.
In the UAE, registration is open for citizens hoping to perform Hajj next year, with applications being accepted until September 25. Pilgrims elsewhere will need to follow the arrangements announced by their authorities, with some registering through national Hajj bodies and others from the approved list of countries booking packages through the Nusuk Hajj online portal.
It is also important to note that Hajj and Umrah are booked differently. Hajj packages usually include accommodation and transport as part of wider pilgrimage arrangements, while Umrah travellers have more flexibility to book hotels directly. The current Umrah season runs until April 7, about five weeks before Hajj is expected to begin.
For some people, the priority is simple: staying as close to Masjid Al Haram as possible. Others may need more space, an easier set-up for children or the elderly, a shuttle service, or just a comfortable room that does not put too much pressure on the budget.
Here is a guide to hotels in Makkah and current rates, including for Umrah stays. Hajj 2027 prices are expected to be higher and will become available closer to the pilgrimage.
Five stars
1. Jabal Omar Hyatt Regency Makkah
Best for: Short walks to the Grand Mosque and easy access to essentials
One of the hotel’s main advantages is its location, about one to two minutes on foot from King Fahd Gate of the Grand Mosque. Being part of the wider Jabal Omar district surrounding the mosque also means guests have food outlets, a supermarket and a pharmacy close by, which can be useful during a long stay.
Daily rates start at $160
2. Raffles Makkah Palace
Best for: Families and pilgrims wanting more space
Raffles stands out for its all-suite layout, making it a favourite for families. That extra space can make a difference for families, older travellers and those staying for several days, while the private entrance to the Grand Mosque adds convenience and helps avoid most of the bustling crowds.
Daily rates start at $368
3. InterContinental Dar Al Tawhid Makkah
Best for: Direct Grand Mosque access
Set directly facing King Fahd Gate, this is one of the most straightforward luxury options for pilgrims who want to minimise walking time. Its large bank of lifts and accessible facilities also make it a practical choice for families travelling with elderly relatives.
Daily rates start at $341
4. Makkah Clock Royal Tower, A Fairmont Hotel
Best for: Kaaba views and large-group stays
Part of the Abraj Al Bait complex, the Fairmont is known for its Kaaba-view rooms and a wide choice of dining options. Its scale also makes it useful for larger groups and families who want to stay close to the Grand Mosque.
Daily rates start at $298
5. Address Jabal Omar Makkah Hotel
Best for: Modern interiors and an alternative prayer space
The hotel’s most distinctive feature is its Sky Mussallah, a prayer room on the 36th-floor skybridge with wide views over the Kaaba. It is also one of the newer luxury stays in the area, with shuttle and golf cart access helping to shorten the trip to the mosque.
Daily rates start at $155
6. Jumeirah Jabal Omar Makkah
Best for: A polished luxury stay near the mosque
The Dubai brand combines a location near King Fahd Gate with modern interiors, several dining options, and larger residence-style accommodation for longer stays. It is a good choice for pilgrims seeking comfort and a relatively short walk.
Daily rates start at $154
7. Swissotel Makkah
Best for: Clock Tower access
Swissotel’s most useful feature is its private entrance to the mosque through Ajyad Street, and it also has access to a mall with a food court, cafes and places to buy items such as phone chargers and toiletries.
Daily rates start at $225
Four stars
8. Hilton Suites Jabal Omar Makkah
Best for: Families needing more room
For those looking for more practical options, the hotel offers kitchenettes, separate living areas and multiple bathrooms. Its location across from the King Fahd and King Abdullah gates also keeps the walk relatively short.
Daily rates start at $171
9. Zamzam Pullman Makkah
Best for: Staying right by the Grand Mosque
Facing King Abdulaziz Gate, Zamzam Pullman is a popular option, chosen primarily for its location. Its large size also makes it suitable for group bookings and for pilgrims who want to stay within the Abraj Al Bait complex.
Daily rates start at $208
10. Kiswah Tower 5 Hotel
Best for: Budget-conscious pilgrims using shuttle transport
Located 2km from the Grand Mosque, Kiswah Tower works best for travellers who are comfortable relying on the free 24-hour shuttle. Rooms are generally spacious for the price, with food outlets and shops nearby.
Daily rates start at $36
11. Al Marwa Rayhaan by Rotana – Makkah
Best for: Abraj Al Bait access at a lower price point
For pilgrims who want to stay in the Clock Tower complex on a budget, Al Marwa Rayhaan is a good option. Kaaba views are one of its standout features.
Daily rates start at $184
12. Elaf Kinda Hotel
Best for: Flexible access to more than one Grand Mosque gate
The hotel sits between two major entrances to the Grand Mosque, which can be useful for access during busy periods. Its separate hotel elevators are also an advantage for pilgrims who want to avoid some of the longer waits common in tower properties.
Daily rates start at $158
Three stars
13. Al Ebaa Hotel
Best for: Good-value stays for mobile pilgrims
Al Ebaa is a practical lower-cost option for travellers comfortable with a 15-minute walk to the Grand Mosque. Guests often choose it for its clean rooms, helpful staff and a solid breakfast offering.
Daily rates start at $73
14. Le Meridien Towers
Best for: Pilgrims who want a walking route with a shuttle backup
The hotel’s main advantage is flexibility. Guests can walk to the Grand Mosque in about seven minutes, but there is also a free shuttle for times when the crowds, heat or fatigue make that harder. That makes it a practical option for first-time pilgrims and older guests travelling with family.
Daily rates start at $53
15. Royal Majestic Hotel Makkah
Best for: Walkable value and straightforward comfort
Royal Majestic is a solid budget option for pilgrims and is about a 10-minute walk from the Grand Mosque. While the dining options within the hotel are limited, nearby cafes, restaurants, and the Royal Makkah Clock Tower mall help fill the gap.
Daily rates start at $91
Hotel rates are indicative and may vary depending on demand, travel dates and availability