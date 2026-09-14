Hajj 2027 registration for UAE pilgrims opens today

Registration is now open for UAE citizens who want to perform the Hajj pilgrimage next year, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat said.

The registration period, which runs until September 25, is limited to citizens aged 15 and above who have not yet performed the pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, the authority said. Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and it is mandatory for all Muslims who are able to perform the pilgrimage once in their lives.

UAE citizens can register through the authority's app or website. Pilgrims will be selected through an automated screening process based on certain criteria and requirements.

The authority expects to complete the process and announce the names of approved pilgrims on October 9. About 6,230 Emiratis travelled to Saudi Arabia for the annual pilgrimage this year.

Saudi authorities this year announced strict rules for pilgrims, who travelled to the kingdom from around the world. Officials said anyone who tried to perform Hajj without the necessary visa would face a fine of up to 20,000 Saudi riyals ($5,333), deportation and a ban on re-entering the kingdom for up to 10 years.

Saudi Arabia said 1.7 million pilgrims gathered at holy sites for Hajj this year. A total of 1,546,655 travelled from outside the kingdom, while the number of domestic pilgrims, comprising citizens and residents, was 160,646.