Thousands of Emiratis prepare to take part in Hajj pilgrimage this month

About 6,230 Emiratis are to travel to Saudi Arabia this month for the annual Hajj pilgrimage.

Stricter permit rules are in place for this year’s pilgrimage – expected to take place from May 25 to 30 amid the backdrop of the Iran war – as part of efforts to tackle overcrowding. Last year, more than two million pilgrims converged on Makkah.

Saudi officials warned that only those holding Hajj permits and visas will be allowed to enter holy sites. Anyone with a visit visa is barred from entering or staying in Makkah from April 18 until mid-June.

Anyone trying to perform Hajj without the necessary visa faces a fine of up to 20,000 Saudi riyals ($5,333), deportation and a ban on re-entering Saudi Arabia for up to 10 years. Permits are issued to manage pilgrim numbers, with incidents such as crushes leading to deaths in the past.

Advice for pilgrims

For the 6,228 Emirati citizens permitted to perform Hajj this year, UAE authorities and travel operators have emphasised the importance of preparation.

The Ministry of Health and Prevention urged pilgrims to obtain the required vaccinations and follow medical advice before and during their time in Saudi Arabia.

Pilgrims can visit healthcare centres across the Emirates to undergo medical check-ups and ensure they are fit enough to perform Hajj rituals. That is important for the elderly, those who are pregnant and people with chronic conditions.

“All types of meningococcal vaccine and the updated seasonal influenza vaccine should be taken 10 days before travel ... ensure your vaccinations are recorded in the international vaccination card,” the ministry said on X.

The pneumococcal vaccine, which protects against some infections, is strongly recommended for pilgrims over the age of 65 or who have chronic illnesses. Pilgrims with such conditions should also carry sufficient medication, along with medical reports, and adhere to treatment plans throughout their pilgrimage.

The ministry also offered other health advice to pilgrims, including maintaining personal hygiene, wearing masks in crowded areas, staying hydrated and avoiding direct exposure to the sun to reduce the risk of heat exhaustion.

Pilgrims are advised to prepare a first aid kit with items such as hand sanitisers, pain medication, moisturising cream, tissues, scissors, face masks and burn or allergy creams. Other advice includes wearing comfortable walking shoes and following instructions from the authorities in crowded areas.

Those taking par tin Hajj are also urged to ensure their passports are valid for at least six months. They should also take copies of their ID, vaccination certificates and emergency contact details.

What is Hajj?

Millions travel to Makkah to perform the pilgrimage each year, with many also heading farther north to the city of Madinah.

Hajj is one of the four pillars of Islam and all Muslims who are able to do so are required to perform the pilgrimage at least once in their lifetime.

The pilgrimage takes place during Dhu Al Hijjah, the last month of the Islamic calendar, and lasts for four to six days.