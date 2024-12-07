UAE worshippers answer President's call to pray for rain

Worshippers came together at mosques across the UAE on Saturday to pray for <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/weekend/2024/01/12/rainfall-in-uae-to-jump-30-in-our-lifetime-heres-what-that-means/" target="_blank">rainfall</a>, on the directives of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/12/03/sheikh-mohamed-rain-prayer/#:~:text=The%20prayers%2C%20known%20as%20Salat,issued%20by%20a%20nation's%20leader." target="_blank">President Sheikh Mohamed</a>. Sheikh Mohamed issued a call earlier this week for the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2022/11/06/president-sheikh-mohamed-calls-for-rain-prayers-on-friday/" target="_blank">rain prayers</a> – also known as Salat Al Istisqa – to be observed at 11am on December 7. The UAE leader urged the public to “pray to Allah Almighty to bless the nation with rain and mercy, in line with the sunnah [traditions] of Prophet Muhammad”, state news agency Wam reported. The tradition is performed across the Gulf when rainfall is delayed. An order for the prayers to be performed is issued by a nation’s leader. While bouts of rain across the UAE are not uncommon – especially in the Northern Emirates – the UAE has an arid desert climate. The country typically receives about 150mm of rainfall annually Additional rainfall can be crucial for the agriculture sector, as farmers seek to cultivate healthy crops in challenging conditions, as well as bolstering groundwater reserves. The UAE has taken significant steps to increase rainfall over recent years. The country launched its cloud-seeding programme in the 1990s. By the 2000s, the National Centre of Meteorology was working with global peers such as Nasa and the National Centre for Atmospheric Research in the US to further develop seeding strategies. Seeding is a complex process, with research pouring into the field to assess its effectiveness. But it essentially involves shooting salt flares or other small materials into clouds to try to generate extra rain. Hundreds of seeding missions are conducted each year in an effort to increase rainfall in the typically dry UAE climate. Plans to harness <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uae/2024/09/18/uae-weather-humidity/" target="_blank">high humidity</a> to produce crucial rainfall for farmers in arid conditions are taking shape under a multibillion-dollar UAE-US partnership turning brainstorming into concrete climate solutions. A high-tech project from US company Heka Cloud is one of several being developed with financial support from the Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (Aim for Climate) established by the Emirates and Washington to drive environmental action. The nation's prayers could soon be answered, according to the National Centre of Meteorology's latest five-day weather bulletin. The weather centre said there was a chance of light rainfall on Tuesday and Wednesday over some Eastern and Northern areas of the Emirates.