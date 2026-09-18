President Sheikh Mohamed meets Ethara team after F1 Promoter of the Year win

President Sheikh Mohamed has received team the behind the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix after its organiser claimed Formula One's top promoter honour.

The President met a delegation from Ethara, the company responsible for organising the Formula One Etihad Airways Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, after its recognition as F1 Promoter of the Year for 2025.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed congratulated the delegation and underscored the important role UAE companies play in cementing the country's reputation as a premier destination for major international events.

He also praised the contribution of Emirati talent working across the events sector, describing it as a key pillar of the UAE's broader development agenda.

The Ethara delegation used the occasion to express gratitude for the President's continued support of the events industry and his commitment to empowering UAE citizens to take leading roles in its expansion on the global stage.

Ethara, which specialises in event, entertainment and venue management, has been instrumental in shaping the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix into one of the most prominent races on the Formula One calendar, state news agency Wam reported. The company oversees not only the race but also the wider programme of events that surrounds it each year at Yas Marina Circuit.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, Deputy chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs, chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Zayed bin Mohamed; and a number of sheikhs and senior officials.