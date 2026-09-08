President Sheikh Mohamed sets out global vision after welcoming new Emirati envoys

President Sheikh Mohamed on Tuesday set out the UAE's commitment to building international partnerships after welcoming newly appointed ambassadors who will represent the nation across the world.

Sheikh Mohamed underlined the country's global vision as the six envoys their oaths of office before him at a ceremony held in Abu Dhabi.

The UAE leader wished the ambassadors success in their roles and in their efforts to strengthen co-operation with their host countries.

Sheikh Mohamed was joined at the event by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, state news agency Wam reported.

The oath was taken by Sultan Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Jordan; Ghanem Al Falahi, Ambassador to Togo; Rashid Al Tunaiji, Ambassador to Hungary; Ali Al Zaabi, Ambassador to Rwanda; Muhannad Al Naqbi, Ambassador to Guyana; and Nasser Al Ketbi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Tajikistan.

The ceremony was also attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan, Minister of State; Sheikh Nahyan Al Nahyan, Deputy Minister of State; and a number of other officials.

On Thursday, Sheikh Mohamed received the credentials of 18 newly appointed ambassadors to the UAE.

The ambassadors represent Germany, France, the UK, Belgium, the Netherlands, Denmark, Austria, Ireland, Slovenia and Lithuania in Europe, as well as South Korea, Mauritania, Gabon, Mongolia, Uzbekistan, the Maldives, the Marshall Islands and Haiti.