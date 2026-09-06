President Sheikh Mohamed is ‘spirit of the nation’, Ruler of Dubai says

President Sheikh Mohamed has been praised for his leadership, investment in young people and efforts to prepare the UAE for future generations by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

The Dubai Ruler described Sheikh Mohamed as the "spirit of the nation" in a post on X on Sunday. Sheikh Mohammed described the President as a field commander during the liberation of Kuwait and the Kosovo war, a compassionate figure during global disasters and statesman who earned international respect for the Emirates.

“I have known you as a man of your word, a man of principle and a man of action. Generous towards your people, entrusted with the future of your children and compassionate, tolerant and chivalrous towards everyone living on your land,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

The Dubai Ruler said one of the President greatest achievements was creating a sense of "confidence, security and optimism" among the country’s children.

He illustrated this through the example of a young girl who goes to school each day feeling safe, sees the UAE’s achievements in space and dreams one day making her parents proud and raising the national flag. “When this girl dreams with certainty and believes that her future in her country is great, we know that you have fulfilled the trust placed in you,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

He also praised the President for turning international relationships into economic, political and investment partnerships that benefit the UAE's population. Sheikh Mohammed also highlighted the President’s focus on education, future industries and economic diversification, saying the country had become more prepared for the future as a result.

“Today, you are the spirit of the nation,” Sheikh Mohammed added.

He said Sheikh Mohamed inherited a great country after the work of UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, but continued to bolster its stability, diversify its economy and expand its international relationships. “The goal is not to create wealth, but to create generations capable of creating wealth and shaping the future,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

The Dubai Ruler commended Sheikh Mohamed for carrying the responsibility of building a generation capable of continuing the UAE’s progress and preserving its legacy. “We and your people are with you on this great journey. Future generations will remember it and history will record it,” Sheikh Mohammed said.