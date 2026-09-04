President Sheikh Mohamed and Turkey's Erdogan stress need for lasting regional peace in phone call

President Sheikh Mohamed and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan underlined the need to bolster security and stability in the Middle East during a phone call on Friday.

The two leaders emphasised the importance of delivering a lasting peace for people across the region, state news agency Wam reported.

The message came after a recent escalation of the Iran conflict, with Gulf states coming under renewed attack from Tehran this week.

Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Erdogan also discussed bilateral co-operation and ways to further strengthen long-standing ties.

The two sides regularly hold talks to enhance collaboration and to discuss pressing issues facing the region.

In May, Sheikh Mohamed and Mr Erdogan explored ways to deepen relations within the framework of a Comprehensive Economic Partnership that came into effect in March 2023, during another phone call.

Those discussions came one day after Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, met the Turkish President.

The meeting, during a working visit to Turkey by Sheikh Mansour, addressed regional issues, including “developments in the Middle East and their repercussions on regional security and stability, with the two sides exchanging views on these matters”, Wam stated in May.