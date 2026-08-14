What President Sheikh Mohamed’s visit to an Abu Dhabi mall says about leadership

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A leader of the people

I write in reference to the video showing UAE President Sheikh Mohamed greeting shoppers during a visit to Al Mushrif Mall, where he was shown around by Lulu founder Yusuff Ali (August 12): leadership is most powerful when it remains close to the people. The presence of Sheikh Mohamed among citizens and residents reflects something deeply rooted in the UAE: leadership defined not only by vision and achievement, but also by humility, accessibility and genuine human connection. These moments may appear simple, yet they speak profoundly about the trust and unity that have become hallmarks of the nation. This is a remarkable reflection of leadership through service, and of the values that continue to shape the UAE’s future. – Christian Carnes, Dorado, Puerto Rico

A leader of the people, with full confidence, can roam anywhere in his country, while some so-called leaders fear to do so and cannot move freely without heavy security. Full respect to him. And lot of respect to the humble owner of Lulu. – Mohammed Inayat

This is a beautiful reflection of leadership grounded in humility and connection. Strong economies and resilient societies are built when leaders remain connected to the people, businesses and communities they serve. – Accra, Ghana

This is leadership in action. When leaders meet people where they are – in markets, in communities, in daily life – it builds trust that no speech can. It reflects the values that the UAE stands for: service, humility and connection to the people. This is truly inspiring to see. – Ali Ikram, Dehradun, India

A treat for tourists

I write in reference to Ramola Talwar Badam’s article Abu Dhabi’s free visa package set to attract more Indian tourists to UAE (August 12): the UAE capital’s gesture is not only warm and welcoming but also a wonderful opportunity to attract more visitors from around the world. With sporting, cultural and entertainment-related events expected to expand in the coming days, Abu Dhabi is positioning itself as an increasingly attractive destination for tourists and global visitors. – K Ragavan, Bengaluru, India

How to manage a crisis

I write in reference to Alexander Christou’s article Lessons from Covid steered NYU Abu Dhabi through war, says new vice chancellor (August 13): I work here and I recognise this resilience. NYU Abu Dhabi handled the crisis with discipline, stronger security and direct co-ordination. The rapid return to normal is standard. Graduate research and AI directly strengthen Abu Dhabi’s knowledge economy. – Name withheld upon request

Salah will be missed

I write in reference to Andy Lewis’s article Mohamed Salah, Victor Osimhen, Gheorghe Hagi and the biggest transfers in Turkish football history (August 8): as a Liverpool football club supporter, I will miss Mo Salah. He’s our Egyptian king. But I wish him all the success with his new club now. – Sam Adam

The cyclist and his family

I write in reference to Shireena Al Nowais’s article Emirati teen recovers from serious cycling accident to get back in saddle (August 11): the wonderful thing about this is the support he receives from his father and relatives; I have seen them by his side at numerous races and sporting events – they are always there for him. Bravo. – Mohamed bin Fadil Alhameli, UAE

Bless him. The journey might sometimes be challenging, but he is strong. – Natalia Gutu, UAE