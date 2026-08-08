Mohamed Salah, Victor Osimhen, Gheorghe Hagi and the biggest transfers in Turkish football history

Turkish football has long been a stop-off for global stars nearing the end of their careers, so Mohamed Salah's move to Trabzonspor is not without precedent.

The surprise really comes from the fact that he's not heading to Istanbul, specifically to Galatasaray or Fenerbahce. As the list below demonstrates, the Intercontinental Derby rivals have tended to be at the front of the queue for high-profile imports.

Despite many being beyond their prime, some of these star players really made their mark in the Super Lig. Let's see if the 'Egyptian King' can follow suit.

1. Gheorge Hagi

Club: Galatasaray; From: Barcelona; Fee: €3.75m

The Romanian was already a leading star of European football by the time he lit up the 1994 World Cup in the US. That earned him a move to Barcelona, from where he joined Galatasaray in 1996. In the next four years he cemented his spot as Turkish football's greatest-ever import. Hagi won four successive league titles and two Turkish Cups. He also captained the side to the 2000 Uefa Cup, beating Arsenal in the final. He was sent off for punching Tony Adams, but Gala prevailed on penalties. It was the first time a Turkish club had won a European trophy.

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2. Victor Osimhen

Club: Galatasaray; From: Napoli; Fee: €75m

The Nigerian striker has scored 59 times in two seasons since joining from Napoli, initially on loan. That was subsequently turned into a €75m permanent move, smashing the Turkish transfer record. It's a good thing Osimhen continues to deliver on the pitch. He's already a two-time league champion and a Turkish Cup winner, and he helped Gala to the last-16 of the Champions League last season.

3. Mo Salah

Club: Trabzonspor; From: Liverpool; Fee: Free

He's yet to kick a ball, but the Egypt captain is undoubtedly the highest-profile player to join the Turkish Super Lig. His stellar career and many achievements with Liverpool mean he arrives with huge expectations. Now it's time to deliver on the pitch. Let's see if Salah can match the performances of the men above him on this list.

Salah arrives in Turkey – in pictures

Previous slide Next slide Trabzonspor unveil new signing Mohamed Salah at Papara Park, Trabzon, Turkey. Reuters Show caption: Trabzonspor unveil new signing Mohamed Salah at Papara Park,…

Salah takes photos of the crowd as they greet him. Reuters Show caption: Salah takes photos of the crowd as they greet him. Reuters

Salah waves from the pitch. Reuters Show caption: Salah waves from the pitch. Reuters

A fan wears a nemes inside the stadium ahead of the unveiling of the Egyptian striker. Reuters Show caption: A fan wears a nemes inside the stadium ahead of the unveilin…

Trabzonspor fans with a flare inside the stadium. Reuters Show caption: Trabzonspor fans with a flare inside the stadium. Reuters

A Trabzonspor fan wears a Mohamed Salah mask. Reuters Show caption: A Trabzonspor fan wears a Mohamed Salah mask. Reuters

Salah arrives in Turkey ahead of his move to Trabzonspor. Reuters Show caption: Salah arrives in Turkey ahead of his move to Trabzonspor. Re…

Trabzonspor fans wait for the arrival of the former Liverpool star. Reuters Show caption: Trabzonspor fans wait for the arrival of the former Liverpoo…

Trabzonspor fans at the airport. Reuters Show caption: Trabzonspor fans at the airport. Reuters

Salah waves at fans as he arrives in Turkey. Reuters Show caption: Salah waves at fans as he arrives in Turkey. Reuters

Salah will sign for the Turkish side after a successful World Cup with Egypt. Reuters Show caption: Salah will sign for the Turkish side after a successful Worl…

He left Liverpool after a mutual agreement to end his contract. AFP Show caption: He left Liverpool after a mutual agreement to end his contra…

A Trabzonspor supporter shows his excitement. AFP Show caption: A Trabzonspor supporter shows his excitement. AFP

Salah was known as the 'Egyptian king' at Liverpool. AFP Show caption: Salah was known as the 'Egyptian king' at Liverpool. AFP

Fans wait at Trabzon Airport. AFP Show caption: Fans wait at Trabzon Airport. AFP

Mohamed Salah is accompanied by Trabzonspor President Ertugrul Dogan as he arrives in the Black Sea city of Trabzon. Reuters Show caption: Mohamed Salah is accompanied by Trabzonspor President Ertugr…

Salah will join Trabzonspor on a free transfer. AFP Show caption: Salah will join Trabzonspor on a free transfer. AFP

He will sign a two-year contract, with an official ceremony due to take place soon. EPA Show caption: He will sign a two-year contract, with an official ceremony …



































4. Wesley Sneijder

Club: Galatasaray; From: Inter Milan; Fee: €7.5m

Sneijder was seen as past his best and surplus to requirements when Inter offloaded him to Galatasaray in January 2013. A few years earlier, he had been arguably the best midfielder in Europe as Inter won the treble and, as they say, class is permanent. In Turkey, the Dutch playmaker rediscovered form and fitness to win two league titles and three cups. He remains one of Gala's most beloved foreign players.

5. Didier Drogba

Club: Galatasaray; From: Shanghai Shenhua; Fee: Free

The former Chelsea striker was part of the Chinese football revolution, but was able to move to Turkey on a free transfer when his wages stopped being paid. He was past his best, but became the focal point of a successful Galatasaray side, winning the title in his first season and a Turkish Cup and Super Cup double in his second.

6. Nicolas Anelka

Club: Fenerbahce; From: Man City; Fee: €8m

The Frenchman was a rarity in that he joined the Turkish league in his prime, at 26. He spent just 18 months with Fenerbahce but was part of a celebrated team that won the league title in 2005. The following season, he cemented cult hero status when he scored a memorable goal in a 4-0 win over Galatasaray.

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7. Roberto Carlos

Club: Fenerbahce; From: Real Madrid; Fee: Free

The Brazil left back was 33 when he swapped Madrid for Istanbul in 2006 but was still performing at a high level, having started all of his national team's games at the 2006 World Cup. He managed 104 appearances across a three-year period and helped Fener win the 2007 Turkish Cup.

8. Robin van Persie

Club: Fenerbahce; From: Man United; Fee: €5m

The Dutch striker was nearing the end of his career when he arrived in the Super Lig in 2015, but still put up strong numbers, scoring 36 times in 87 games. He didn't manage to get his hands on a trophy, but by scoring both goals in a 2-0 win over Galatasaray in November 2016, he secured his popularity with Fener supporters.

German midfielder Mesut Ozil arrives in Istanbul to sign for Fenerbahce Show caption: German midfielder Mesut Ozil arrives in Istanbul to sign for…

9. Mesut Ozil

Club: Fenerbahce; From: Arsenal; Fee: Free

Ozil, a German international of Turkish descent, was given a hero's welcome when, as a childhood Fener supporter, he finally arrived at the club following a disappointing end to his Arsenal career. The problem was that he was in decline and could no longer hit the heights of his prime years. There were flashes of brilliance, particularly in his second season, but his time in Istanbul was at best mixed.

10. Guti

Club: Besiktas; From: Real Madrid; Fee: Free

Besiktas is the only club Guti played for besides his beloved Real Madrid. Fans still recall his cultured midfield displays and silky passing from his short but memorable stint in the 2010/11 season.