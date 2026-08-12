Abu Dhabi's free visa package set to attract more Indian tourists to UAE

Indian travellers are zoning in on Abu Dhabi for family holidays following the announcement by authorities of free entry visas to the UAE.

The summer heat and the Iran-US war are no barrier for travel enthusiasts who have decided to visit the Emirates.

“It’s time for us to come again and explore Abu Dhabi,” Indian citizen Amit Mehta told The National from western Gujarat state.

“I want to see the Hindu temple, understand the story behind the carvings and architecture. My kids will explore Ferrari World and theme parks. There are restaurants I have seen on social media posts that we want to visit.”

Indian visitors will receive a free entry visa when booking a three-night stay in an Abu Dhabi hotel until October 31, 2026, as per an announcement from the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi programme will support up to 20,000 visas with DCT Abu Dhabi reimbursing or covering the cost directly for travel partners.

‘Still secure’

The Mehta family visited the UAE before the Covid pandemic and now plans to spend three days in Abu Dhabi and two in Dubai.

The summer heat and the regional conflict has not dissuaded them from making the journey to the Gulf.

“I don’t see tension as a reason not to come, I know it’s a safe place as we have friends living in Abu Dhabi,” said Mr Mehta, who heads the cyber security division of a software firm. “The airports are open, flights are on, so I think it will still be a secure place for our family holiday.

“We have been there before and love the place. I know from my previous visit that it’s a safe place and people are friendly. It’s quite hot in India as well – that will not stop us from enjoying ourselves and finding new attractions.”

A short two-and-a-half hour flight to the UAE and the Dh285 ($77) saving on the visa fee per traveller are strong draws, as families can spend that money on restaurants and experiences in the UAE.

The Mehta family heard of the UAE free visa programme when finalising places to visit after their children’s examination.

“We were in London on vacation thinking about where we can go for a family holiday in September when we heard about this free visa scheme,” Mr Mehta said.

“There are many other people I know who are also looking at this promotion. It’s a great opportunity, the visa waiver helps because there are four of us. When travelling in a group it matters, the cost of travel goes down. We can take advantage of this to see places in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.”

Welcome move

Promotions to attract tourists during the slow summer months were welcomed by the industry.

“This will positively impact the tourism industry because there is definitely a segment of people interested,” said TP Sudheesh, general manager of Deira Travel. “Basically there is always travel movement between India and UAE and this will attract business people and families.”

Ferrari World is among the attractions high up on tourists' lists when they visit the UAE. Victor Besa / The National Show caption: Ferrari World is among the attractions high up on tourists' …

He believes other Gulf countries and emirates in the UAE will follow suit with similar free visa offers.

“This is such a welcome move and it’s also a new trend,” Mr Sudheesh said. “Usually hotels or airlines extend offers in summer. Now it’s the government or tourism authority making the move and that is highly appreciated by the tourism industry.”

Jyoti Mayal, chairwoman of the Tourism and Hospitality Skill Council in India, said the offer would ensure visitors spend more time in Abu Dhabi instead of staying put in Ras Al Khaimah and Dubai.

“Indians had started going more to RAK, we have seen that shift,” Ms Mayal said. “This is to woo high-value outbound traffic from India to spend more time in Abu Dhabi. People who want to go to Louvre Abu Dhabi or Yas Island can benefit. The visa fee is high, so this will be a welcome respite. This can be a win-win if the marketing is compelling, so every Indian passenger knows about this package.”

Indians make up the largest expat community in the UAE, with more than 4.3 million residents. Indian citizens with tourist visas for the US, UK or the European Union are permitted a visa on arrival in the UAE.

The Abu Dhabi initiative is available to people booking a return flight from India and at least three nights in an Abu Dhabi hotel through participating travel partners.

Dubai last month offered Dh3,000 worth of discount deals on hotels and leisure attractions to residents who invited people to stay in the emirate.

The drive to boost tourism comes during summer months that are usually quiet and to offset the effect of the Iran-US conflict that broke out on February 28.