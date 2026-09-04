President Sheikh Mohamed pardons man sentenced to 10 years in jail

President Sheikh Mohamed has pardoned Abdul Rahman Yusuf Al Qaradawi, who was sentenced to 10 years in prison and fined Dh200,000 ($54,450).

Mr Qaradawi was convicted by the Cyber ​​Crimes Department of the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeal on August 27. State media agency Wam reported that the necessary procedures have been followed to implement the presidential pardon, which was announced on Friday.

A presidential pardon in the UAE is an official act of clemency that forgives or reduces the punishment of someone convicted. A pardon does not imply innocence and it is primarily a decision to lessen or cancel the punishment.

Rulers across the UAE often grant pardons to inmates on special occasions, such as Ramadan, Eid holidays and Eid Al Etihad, as a show of compassion and enable eligible inmates to receive a second chance.