President Sheikh Mohamed hold talks with Lebanese counterpart Joseph Aoun

President Sheikh Mohamed held a phone call with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun on Monday, reaffirming the two nations' commitment to stronger ties.

The leaders discussed bilateral relations and areas of co-operation, with both sides expressing a shared commitment to advance mutual interests and improve the lives of their peoples, state news agency Wam reported on Monday.

Mr Aoun used the call to express his gratitude for the UAE's continuing support for Lebanon and its people, conveying his wishes for the Emirates' continued progress and development. The Lebanese President's acknowledgement reflects the significance Beirut places on its relationship with Abu Dhabi as the country works to consolidate its institutions and restore confidence in its governance.

The two leaders also discussed the latest developments inside Lebanon, including efforts to strengthen security and stability across the country.