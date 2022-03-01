Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed receives UAE Team Emirates racing cyclists

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, received UAE Team Emirates, the country's road bicycle racing team.

During the meeting at Qasr Al Bahr Majlis on Tuesday, Sheikh Mohamed discussed with the team their achievements and future ambitions.

He congratulated them on the accolades they achieved globally, especially during 2020 and 2021, and expressed his pride in their efforts and achievements.

Sheikh Mohamed said he also appreciated partners and sponsors for their role in supporting UAE Team Emirates, and sports and athletes in general.

Members of UAE Team Emirates, who were accompanied by Matar Al Dhaheri, the team president, said they were delighted to meet Sheikh Mohamed, and thanked him for the support provided to sports and athletes in the Emirates.

The team entered the highest level of professional cycling, the World Tour, in early 2017. Team member Tadej Pogacar won the 2022 UAE Tour.

Season after season, the Emirati team has attracted a growing number of world-class riders and quality sponsors, taking them to new heights and successes in the biggest races in the world.