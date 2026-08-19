Humanitarianism is part of UAE's legacy, says Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has commented on how humanitarianism is ingrained in UAE culture, as World Humanitarian Day is marked on Wednesday.

“Life taught me in the scale of humanity, presence is not measured in the raising of voice but in the depth of impact,” Sheikh Mohamed said in a post on X.

“It isn't measured by who speaks about human suffering but by who reduces it. It isn't measured in newspaper headlines but in presence in the lives of people. Life has taught me that humanity doesn't need the people who speak in its name but those who take action on its behalf.

“The UAE chose, throughout its history and its values since its founding by Zayed the Good and his brothers, on the correct side of humanitarian work. It will remain, God willing, [a nation] of impact and a creator of hope and life.”

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, said helping those in need was an important part of the UAE's values.

“On World Humanitarian Day, we affirm that giving is a deeply rooted legacy we learnt from the late Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, who placed the human being first and made humanitarian work an approach not bound by time or place,” said Sheikh Mansour, state news agency Wam reported.

The UAE has committed billions of dirhams to relief operations this year alone. These campaigns include tackling childhood hunger, combating preventable diseases and improving access to education around the world.

One of the highest-profile projects was the Edge of Life campaign, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, which has raised more than Dh2.82 billion to help save five million children from hunger.

More than 44,000 individuals, companies and humanitarian organisations took part in the campaign.

Other UAE aid operations have continued in Gaza and Sudan, alongside emergency responses to natural disasters across Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Another key initiative is the Operation Gallant Knight campaign in the Gaza Strip.

The UAE has provided more than $3.89 billion in humanitarian assistance since the beginning of the campaign, including more than 126,000 tonnes of relief, medical and food aid delivered through more than 770 flights, 25 ships and 13,000 lorries. The Step of Hope campaign has provided prosthetic limbs to 72 amputees in Gaza.