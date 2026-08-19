Gargash criticises slew of false claims against UAE

Dr Anwar Gargash has criticised a series of articles and claims levelled against the UAE, as the country seeks to move beyond the Iran war crisis.

The diplomatic adviser to the UAE President said some outlets with an agenda were "circulating false information about the country, at a time when the state continues to focus its efforts on addressing regional developments and preparing for the period ahead".

"The UAE's approach is that the best response to such claims is through work and tangible achievements on the ground," he said.

Dr Gargash further said reports alleging the UAE had allowed financial facilities for Iran, and that it had cancelled the UAE residency of certain people, were "untrue and part of desperate media campaigns".

"Facts and tangible achievements remain stronger than rumours, and action remains stronger than noise," he said.

Earlier, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the UAE had immediately halted "all trade, commercial exchange and financial transactions with Iran" due to the threat it poses to the region.

The decision follows a spate of attacks on UAE-owned tankers and Tehran's rejection of talks with the US.

Afra Al Hameli, director of strategic communications at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, "rejected all allegations regarding the status of the economic relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the Islamic Republic of Iran".

Shortly before the statement, Iran fired two missiles at the UAE on Tuesday night. One landed in Emirati territorial waters, while the second landed outside its territory.

The alerts were the first since mid-July.