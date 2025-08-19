Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, described the UAE as a 'bridge of hope'. UAE Presidential Court
News

UAE

Sheikh Abdullah sets out UAE’s vision as ‘beacon of compassion’ on World Humanitarian Day

Nation has provided lifeline to civilians caught up in conflicts and disaster zones worldwide

The National

August 19, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday stressed the UAE’s commitment to building a more just and peaceful global society to mark World Humanitarian Day.

“As we commemorate this occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to upholding the UAE’s role as a beacon of compassion, a bridge of hope, and an active partner in promoting international co-operation to build a more just, peaceful and humane world,” he said.

The UN-led World Humanitarian Day is observed each year on August 19, the date of a 2003 suicide bombing in Baghdad that killed 22, including Sergio Vieira de Mello, then UN high commissioner for human rights and head of the UN mission in Iraq.

The date is marked to recognise the work of humanitarian agencies and workers and highlight the importance of offering a helping hand to people affected by crises.

“Since its founding, the UAE has firmly believed that humanitarian action is not a temporary or a reactive response, but a noble mission that we translate into developmental projects that uphold dignity, foster hope, and ensure a stable, sustainable and dignified life for future generations,” Sheikh Abdullah added.

A national effort for international good

While aid from the Emirates has been distributed to several corners of the world, its efforts in Gaza are perhaps the most notable.

The UAE has provided more than $1.5 billion in financial support to the enclave since the start of the conflict between Hamas and Israel in October 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this month.

The comprehensive assistance has included more than 80,000 tonnes of aid to help alleviate the suffering of Gazans facing chronic food shortages and limited access to health care.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, added: “In the face of today’s global challenges, the UAE reaffirms the importance of upholding international humanitarian law, protecting civilians and relief workers, and safeguarding their dignity.”

Updated: August 19, 2025, 5:48 PM`
