Sheikh Abdullah sets out UAE’s vision as ‘beacon of compassion’ on World Humanitarian Day

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Tuesday stressed the UAE’s commitment to building a more just and peaceful global society to mark World Humanitarian Day.

“As we commemorate this occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to upholding the UAE’s role as a beacon of compassion, a bridge of hope, and an active partner in promoting international co-operation to build a more just, peaceful and humane world,” he said.

The UN-led World Humanitarian Day is observed each year on August 19, the date of a 2003 suicide bombing in Baghdad that killed 22, including Sergio Vieira de Mello, then UN high commissioner for human rights and head of the UN mission in Iraq.

The date is marked to recognise the work of humanitarian agencies and workers and highlight the importance of offering a helping hand to people affected by crises.

“Since its founding, the UAE has firmly believed that humanitarian action is not a temporary or a reactive response, but a noble mission that we translate into developmental projects that uphold dignity, foster hope, and ensure a stable, sustainable and dignified life for future generations,” Sheikh Abdullah added.

A national effort for international good

While aid from the Emirates has been distributed to several corners of the world, its efforts in Gaza are perhaps the most notable.

The UAE has provided more than $1.5 billion in financial support to the enclave since the start of the conflict between Hamas and Israel in October 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said this month.

The comprehensive assistance has included more than 80,000 tonnes of aid to help alleviate the suffering of Gazans facing chronic food shortages and limited access to health care.

Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, added: “In the face of today’s global challenges, the UAE reaffirms the importance of upholding international humanitarian law, protecting civilians and relief workers, and safeguarding their dignity.”

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo Power: 268hp at 5,600rpm Torque: 380Nm at 4,800rpm Transmission: CVT auto Fuel consumption: 9.5L/100km On sale: now Price: from Dh195,000

Red flags Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.

Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.

Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.

Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.

Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals. Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

THE BIO: Sabri Razouk, 74 Athlete and fitness trainer Married, father of six Favourite exercise: Bench press Must-eat weekly meal: Steak with beans, carrots, broccoli, crust and corn Power drink: A glass of yoghurt Role model: Any good man

The more serious side of specialty coffee While the taste of beans and freshness of roast is paramount to the specialty coffee scene, so is sustainability and workers’ rights. The bulk of genuine specialty coffee companies aim to improve on these elements in every stage of production via direct relationships with farmers. For instance, Mokha 1450 on Al Wasl Road strives to work predominantly with women-owned and -operated coffee organisations, including female farmers in the Sabree mountains of Yemen. Because, as the boutique’s owner, Garfield Kerr, points out: “women represent over 90 per cent of the coffee value chain, but are woefully underrepresented in less than 10 per cent of ownership and management throughout the global coffee industry.” One of the UAE’s largest suppliers of green (meaning not-yet-roasted) beans, Raw Coffee, is a founding member of the Partnership of Gender Equity, which aims to empower female coffee farmers and harvesters. Also, globally, many companies have found the perfect way to recycle old coffee grounds: they create the perfect fertile soil in which to grow mushrooms.

Match info Premier League Manchester United 2 (Martial 30', Lingard 69')

Arsenal 2 (Mustafi 26', Rojo 68' OG)

UAE central contracts Full time contracts Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Usman, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid Part time contracts Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwaan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah, Fahad Nawaz, Sanchit Sharma

DUBAI%20BLING%3A%20EPISODE%201 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENetflix%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EKris%20Fade%2C%20Ebraheem%20Al%20Samadi%2C%20Zeina%20Khoury%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Tales of Yusuf Tadros Adel Esmat (translated by Mandy McClure) Hoopoe

Results Catchweight 60kg: Mohammed Al Katheeri (UAE) beat Mostafa El Hamy (EGY) TKO round 3 Light Heavyweight: Ibrahim El Sawi (EGY) no contest Kevin Oumar (COM) Unintentional knee by Oumer Catchweight 73kg: Yazid Chouchane (ALG) beat Ahmad Al Boussairy (KUW) Unanimous decision Featherweight: Faris Khaleel Asha (JOR) beat Yousef Al Housani (UAE) TKO in round 2 through foot injury Welterweight: Omar Hussein (JOR) beat Yassin Najid (MAR); Split decision Middleweight: Yousri Belgaroui (TUN) beat Sallah Eddine Dekhissi (MAR); Round-1 TKO Lightweight: Abdullah Mohammed Ali Musalim (UAE) beat Medhat Hussein (EGY); Triangle choke submission Welterweight: Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) beat Sofiane Oudina (ALG); Triangle choke Round-1 Lightweight: Mohammad Yahya (UAE) beat Saleem Al Bakri (JOR); Unanimous decision Bantamweight: Ali Taleb (IRQ) beat Nawras Abzakh (JOR); TKO round-2 Catchweight 63kg: Rany Saadeh (PAL) beat Abdel Ali Hariri (MAR); Unanimous decision

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Alaan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Parthi%20Duraisamy%20and%20Karun%20Kurien%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%247%20million%20raised%20in%20total%20%E2%80%94%20%242.5%20million%20in%20a%20seed%20round%20and%20%244.5%20million%20in%20a%20pre-series%20A%20round%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

PROFILE OF HALAN Started: November 2017 Founders: Mounir Nakhla, Ahmed Mohsen and Mohamed Aboulnaga Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport and logistics Size: 150 employees Investment: approximately $8 million Investors include: Singapore’s Battery Road Digital Holdings, Egypt’s Algebra Ventures, Uber co-founder and former CTO Oscar Salazar