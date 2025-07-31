People hold Palestinian flags during a protest in Valletta, Malta. Malta has expressed willingness to recognise a Palestinian state. Reuters
UAE welcomes international push for broader recognition of Palestine

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed encourages other nations to take similar steps

July 31, 2025

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has hailed the international push for broader recognition of Palestine.

In a Ministry of Foreign Affairs statement late on Thursday, Sheikh Abdullah said he welcomed the intention of Malta, Canada, Australia, Andorra, Finland, Iceland, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Portugal and San Marino to recognise Palestinian statehood.

“He affirmed that these positions represent historic steps that reflect growing international support for the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, particularly their right to establish an independent, sovereign Palestinian state,” the statement read.

He also emphasised that the growing number of nations saying they intend to recognise Palestine constitutes a “positive momentum” towards advancing international efforts aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace.

“These efforts contribute to reviving the political process to resolve the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, strengthen peace and security in the region, and advance the aspirations of its people for development and prosperity,” the statement read.

It added that Sheikh Abdullah has called on the international community to take similar steps and recognise the state of Palestine.

Updated: July 31, 2025, 8:57 PM
Sheikh Abdullah bin ZayedPalestine