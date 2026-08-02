Sheikh Abdullah and Kuwaiti Foreign Minister review regional stability

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Sunday reviewed efforts to boost regional security and stability in a phone call with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah.

Sheikh Abdullah and Sheikh Jarrah also reflected on the long-standing fraternal relations between the countries and explored ways to expand collaboration across various fields.

The two senior ministers have held a number of calls in recent weeks over developments in the US-Iran conflict.

The latest talks came a day after Kuwait defended itself against further Iranian drone attacks.

The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army said explosions heard were the result of interceptions by air defence systems. The military did not provide details about the number of drones involved or what areas were attacked.

A renewed push is under way to restore peace to the Gulf and bring an end to a prolonged conflict which has caused turmoil across the region and the wider world.

US President Donald Trump said he called off military strikes on Iran after the country and other nations in the Middle East urged Washington to delay any offensive because the “perimeters of a deal” had been agreed.

In a post on social media, Mr Trump said the US had been prepared to launch a major military operation against Iran but had decided to stand down while negotiations were under way.