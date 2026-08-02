Trump's Iran U-turns feed 'Taco' narrative

US President Donald Trump’s latest move in the Iran conflict has added another chapter to a pattern critics have called “Taco” — short for “Trump always chickens out”.

The phrase refers to accusations that the American leader makes sweeping threats before backing down when faced with resistance, diplomatic pressure or market concerns.

In a social media post early Sunday, Mr Trump said he had called off planned strikes on Iran after the country and other nations in the Middle East urged Washington to delay an attack.

The President had said the US was “locked and loaded” for a major operation, but stood down, claiming the “perimeters of a deal” had been agreed.

The latest reversal follows a familiar cycle: escalation, threats and then a retreat. Here are the key moments:

March 21: the 48-hour ultimatum

Mr Trump warned the US would “obliterate” Iran’s power plants unless Tehran fully reopened the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. As the deadline approached, he extended it. Iran denied the claim, with top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf accusing the US leader of using “fake news” to manipulate oil and financial markets.

March 30: infrastructure targets

Mr Trump threatened to destroy “all of Iran’s electricity generating plants, oil wells and Kharg island” if a deal was not reached soon. Despite the rhetoric, no immediate escalation followed and Washington moved towards further talks.

April 1: 'Back to the Stone Age'

In a White House address, Mr Trump warned that the US was prepared to strike Iran hard and send them "back to the Stone Age”. No attack followed, however, and diplomatic efforts continued.

April 7: 'A whole civilisation will die'

In a Truth Social post, Mr Trump warned that “a whole civilisation will die tonight”. The threatened attack did not happen, and a 14-day ceasefire brokered by Pakistan was announced soon after.

April 21: 'Raring to go'

As the ceasefire neared its end, Mr Trump said “the military is raring to go” and “I expect to be bombing”. Within hours, he announced the agreement had been extended indefinitely.

May 5: 'Project Freedom'

Mr Trump said a plan to guide stranded merchant ships through the Strait of Hormuz, called “Project Freedom”, would begin the next morning. Little more than two days later, he said the mission was being paused “for a short period of time”.

June 14: Kharg Island seizure

Mr Trump said the US would hit Iran “very hard tonight” and threatened to seize Kharg Island and other Iranian oil infrastructure. Hours later, he again softened his position.

For critics, the repeated cycle of threats, deadlines and reversals has weakened Mr Trump’s credibility and reinforced the “Taco” label. Supporters argue the approach shows a willingness to apply maximum pressure while avoiding an unnecessary war.

Whatever the case, Mr Trump’s Iran strategy has followed a clear pattern: dramatic warnings, displays of force and then a return to negotiations — leaving opponents asking whether the latest episode was another tactical pause or another “Taco” moment.