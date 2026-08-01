Sheikh Abdullah meets new UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, has held talks with newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband in London.

The meeting focused on co-operation between the UAE and the UK, with the leaders also exploring ways to further develop and strengthen ties.

Mr Miliband, who previously served as secretary of energy security and led the Labour Party for five years from 2010, was congratulated on his new cabinet role..

Sheikh Abdullah wished Mr Miliband success and expressed a desire to work closely with him to further enhance bilateral co-operation and promote the prosperity and well-being of their countries.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised the strength of UAE-UK relations and the shared commitment to expanding co-operation across various sectors.

The meeting also covered developments in the Middle East and ways to enhance regional and international efforts to promote peace, security and lasting stability.

Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE ambassador to the UK, attended the meeting.