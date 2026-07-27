Sheikh Abdullah and Omani Foreign Minister discuss Iran war in phone call

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, reviewed efforts to achieve regional security and stability in a phone call with Badr Al Busaidi, Oman’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The two discussed the latest developments in the Middle East during the talks on Sunday, state news agency Wam reported.

Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Al Busaidi also reflected on the long-standing ties between their countries and explored ways to further strengthen co-operation.

Earlier on Sunday, Sheikh Abdullah received a call from Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman, Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, with efforts to promote stability also high on the agenda.

They also discussed the warm relations between the countries and efforts to expand collaboration.

The calls took place amid a halt in fighting between the US and Iran over the weekend, following recent escalation in the conflict.

US President Donald Trump has paused attacks on Iran to give talks “some space” for diplomacy, American envoy to the UN Mike Waltz has said.

Appearing on several US television channels on Sunday, Mr Waltz did not give any details of the talks with Tehran, but said they were “continuing” and “happening at the highest level”.

Iranian and Omani diplomats were reported to have held discussions at the weekend on reopening the Strait of Hormuz, through which one-fifth of the world's energy supply passed until the conflict broke out on February 28.