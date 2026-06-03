Sheikh Abdullah condemns Iranian 'terrorist attacks' on Kuwait in call with country's foreign minister

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, on Wednesday condemned Iran's wave of missile and drone strikes on Kuwait in a call with the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister.

Sheikh Abdullah and Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Ahmad Al Sabah denounced the “terrorist attacks” after one person was killed and at least 63 injured in the attack on Kuwait International Airport.

It was one of the Gulf’s worst days of the war, which broke out on February 28, in terms of casualties.

Iranian drones struck the passenger terminal at the airport at the end of a night of attacks on Kuwait, Bahrain and Gulf shipping lanes.

Sheikh Abdullah set out the UAE's full solidarity with Kuwait over the measures it takes to safeguard its security and stability, and to protect its citizens and residents.

He stressed the security of Kuwait is an integral part of the security of the UAE and all Gulf Arab states.

Sheikh Abdullah emphasised this act of Iranian terrorist aggression, in which diplomatic missions and premises were also targeted, constituted a flagrant violation of all international norms and laws, and was a dangerous escalation, and a threat to regional security and stability.

Kuwait’s army said its air defences shot down 13 ballistic missiles and 17 drones that had entered the country’s airspace.

Military spokesman Col Saud Al Atwan said the missiles were intercepted over residential areas.