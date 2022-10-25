Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations with UK's James Cleverly

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, on Tuesday held a phone call with James Cleverly, the UK's foreign secretary.

They spoke about ways to enhance relations between the two countries, a statement released by news agency Wam said on Tuesday.

Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Cleverly also reviewed the latest regional and international developments, including the war in Ukraine and the significance of reaching a political settlement as well as how to enhance the humanitarian response to the conflict.

During the conversation, Sheikh Abdullah stressed the importance of consolidating positive and constructive co-operation to address the challenges facing international peace and security.

He said the UAE supports all efforts to improve regional and international peace and stability.