Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed meets UK foreign secretary in London

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, has met with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in London, the first of many high-level meetings during an official visit to the UK capital.

The pair discussed ways to enhance UAE-UK co-operation in several areas, including economic, trade, investment and climate change.

They also spoke about the situation in the Middle East and a series of international issues of common interest.

Discussions also centred on the recent meeting between Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, which saw the launch of a ‘Partnership for the Future’ between the two nations, based on two main pillars: driving sustainable prosperity and addressing global issues.

Sheikh Abdullah said the partnership will help create opportunities for joint co-operation and strengthening international peace and security.

During a meeting with Cop26 President Alok Sharma, Sheikh Abdullah said the UAE is keen on working with the UK to develop proactive plans to mitigate against climate change and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come.

The pair reviewed ways to enhance bilateral co-operation, particularly in the environment, climate change and clean energy domains.

Sheikh Abdullah also stressed the importance of cementing international co-operation to address climate change challenges.

During a separate meeting with UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid, Sheikh Abdullah spoke about the UAE's keenness to exchange health expertise between the two nations, pointing to the importance of investing in the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and turning them into opportunities that will support the global health system.

Sheikh Abdullah also met with the Minister of Education Nazim Al-Zahawi and discussed enhancing aspects of co-operation with the UK in the education sector, highlighting the presence of a large number of Emirati students in British universities and British students learning in UAE-based colleges.