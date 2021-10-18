UAE, US, Israel and India meet to boost four-way co-operation

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met his counterparts from the UAE, India and Israel in a first-of-its-kind conference on Monday as the nations work to strengthen their four-way ties.

UAE's Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Israel's Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and India's Minister for External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar attended Monday's meeting.

The State Department did not provide immediate details on the discussions, but the diplomats were expected to look for ways to enhance co-operation on technology and energy issues.

Last week, the first trilateral summit between the UAE and Israel was held in Washington, during which the formation of working groups on religious co-existence, water and energy issues was announced.

Mohammed Soliman, a non-resident scholar at the Middle East Institute, saw Monday’s meeting as augmenting the rise of the “Indo-Abrahamic bloc".

“This meeting stems from consequential geopolitical moves: the Abraham Accords and the realignment between Israel and India,” Mr Soliman, author of an Indo-Abrahamic alliance study published in July, told The National.

“Regional actors understand that because of the US pivot to the Indo-Pacific, they need to build their own regional security architecture while capitalising on India’s centrality.”

India’s Minister for External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is currently visiting Foreign Minister Lair Yapid. The trip is the highest level for New Delhi to Israel since Naftali Bennett became Prime Minister last June.

Alon Ushpiz, director of the Israeli Ministry for Foreign Affairs, told The Times of India that the visit looked to incorporate India into emerging opportunities in the region while investing in the Abraham Accords.

Very productive talks today with APM and FM @YairLapid.



Discussed a wide range of regional and global issues.



Agreed to resume FTA negotiations next month.



Agreed in principle on mutual recognition of Covid vaccination certification. pic.twitter.com/sir0QDYzx3 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) October 18, 2021

Asked about the US interest in participating in these talks, Mr Soliman pointed to efforts to counter China.

“The Abraham Accords allows regional actors such as the UAE and Israel to act in unison when it comes to global challenges … while allowing Washington to do more [while doing] less in the Middle East,” he said.

He argued that co-ordinating on mutual security challenges such as cyber, maritime, 5G and missile defence are all incentives for the US to invest in a bloc between Middle Eastern partners and a rising Asia-Pacific.

The US has launched alliances around the four-way dialogues before, notably the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) which Washington formed in 2007 and includes India, Japan and Australia.

President Joe Biden last month hosted the Quad leaders in Washington.