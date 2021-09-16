Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed arrives at Downing Street to meet Boris Johnson

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed arrives for a meeting with Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Downing Street in London. AFP

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, began an official visit to the UK today.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is hosting Sheikh Mohamed at 10 Downing Street for a wide-ranging bilateral discussion and launch a ‘Partnership for the Future’ between the two nations.

At the outset of the meeting, both men went to nearby Horseguards to review a military Guard of Honour and were expected to attend a UK-UAE business reception.

Mr Johnson told The National that the discussions would build on the "long and rich history to the benefit of both our people".

“The UK and the UAE are natural partners and allies, with a shared belief in harnessing the technologies of the future to address climate change, solve global issues and deliver prosperity for our people," he said.

“I look forward to welcoming His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to London today to drive this agenda forward. There is a huge amount we can do together as we work to build back better from the pandemic.”

The trip comes after Sheikh Mohamed met French President Emmanuel Macron near Paris on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson said the meeting would secure investments across the UK in life sciences, technology, energy transition and infrastructure, supporting jobs and his government’s agenda to level up across the country.

Both sides would welcome an ambitious partnership that set a broad foundation for future co-operation, drove progress in science and innovation and supported the security and prosperity.

The partnership will be underpinned by annual UK-UAE Strategic Dialogues, beginning this year and chaired by the foreign ministers of both sides.

With a framework for investments stretching over five years, the UK and UAE would jointly pursue ambitious net-zero targets that "turbo-charged" the clean energy transition.

The UAE is already a key partner for the UK, with total trade between the two countries worth £12 billion ($16.61bn) in 2020.

“The UAE and the UK share a long and rich history, but with today’s agreement we are looking to the future," Mr Johnson said.

"By working ever more closely together, our nations will be at the forefront of the industries of the future, helping to tackle climate change and boost prosperity.

“Ambitious partnerships like this are central to the government’s strategy to be a leading global force in science and technology, driving major investments to level up across the UK and create high-value jobs.

"We will turbo-charge this at next month’s Global Investment Summit in London.”

Sheikh Mohamed last held talks with Mr Johnson at Downing Street in December, when they discussed the importance of maintaining peace and stability in the Middle East.

Mr Johnson praised the UAE's robust response to the Covid-19 pandemic.