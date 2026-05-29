Sheikh Abdullah condemns Iran's 'terrorist attacks' on Kuwait in call with country's foreign minister

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, denounced Iran's missile and drone attacks on Kuwait in a call with the Kuwaiti Foreign Minister.

Sheikh Abdullah and Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Sabah described Iran's actions on Thursday as "terrorist attacks" during discussions focused on regional developments, state news agency Wam reported.

Kuwait said on Thursday morning that its air defences were "confronting hostile missile and drone attacks". Authorities assured the public that any explosions were the result of interceptions.

Kuwaiti authorities did not reveal further details about the incident, but the UAE's Ministry of Defence later issued a statement strongly criticising the Iranian offensive.

In the call, Sheikh Abdullah stressed the UAE's "full solidarity" with its Gulf neighbour and its support for Kuwait's efforts to protect its security and stability. He said the security of Kuwait is an integral part of the security of the UAE and all other Gulf states.

The attacks on Kuwait came amid cautious optimism that a peace deal could finally be struck between the US and Iran. American Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday that "a lot of progress" has been made in talks, though the tentative deal still requires the approval of US President Donald Trump.

But tensions remain, with Iran condemning what it said was an attempt by the US to "blackmail an independent state and UN member state", after Washington appeared to make threats against Oman.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Thursday that his department would "aggressively target any actors involved" in tolling in the Strait of Hormuz. A day earlier, US President Donald Trump threatened to "blow up" Oman if it joined Iran in charging ships to pass through the waterway.

In a statement on Friday, Iran's Foreign Ministry called the remarks "completely unlawful" and said they constituted a breach of international norms.