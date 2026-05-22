Dubai announces free parking and Metro timings for Eid Al Adha holiday

Dubai motorists will enjoy a week of free parking in celebration of Eid Al Adha.

The emirate's Roads and Transport Authority said charges in public parking areas – with the exception of multistorey parking – would be waived from Monday, May 25 to Friday, May 29.

The Dubai Metro – across both the Red and Green lines – will be in operation from 5am until 1am from Monday to Saturday next week.

On Sunday, trains on both Metro lines will run from 8am until 1am the following day.

The Dubai Tram will be in service from 6am until 1am from Monday to Saturday, and from 9am until 1am on Sunday during the holiday period.

Meanwhile, the E100 bus will not be in operation from Saturday, May 23, until Sunday, May 31.

During this period, customers travelling to Abu Dhabi are advised to use Bus Route E101 from Ibn Battuta Bus Station.

Eid Al Adha break

Eid Al Adha will begin on Wednesday, May 27, UAE authorities confirmed on Sunday.

Workers across the Emirates will enjoy an extended holiday in honour of the occasion.

Public sector staff will be granted leave from Monday, May 25, until Friday, May 29, with normal working hours resuming on Monday, June 1.

Private sector staff will be off from Tuesday, May 26 until Friday, May 29, and will also return to work on Monday, June 1.