UAE livestock costs surge ahead of Eid Al Adha rush

Muslims preparing to serve up family feasts to mark Eid Al Adha are counting the cost of surging livestock prices, amid high demand and disruption caused by the Iran war.

Market traders in Dubai's Al Qusais said livestock prices had risen by as much as 40 per cent ahead of the religious festival, driven by increased shipping fees following the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Kamran Khan, owner of Muhammad Ejaz livestock trading, said the price of animals used for sacrificial meat typically goes up during the Eid Al Adha rush but is now compounded by the challenges of the conflict.

“Usually before and during Eid, prices of livestock increase due to supply and demand, but with the tension in the region the prices surged,” Mr Khan told The National.

“Prices of transportation also increased, affecting the cost. We used to sell Somali sheep for Dh750 [$204] and today it's between Dh1,000 and Dh1,100.”

Animals from Somalia are typically transported by sea, with tension in the Strait of Hormuz leading to a rise in prices and prompting sellers to seek alternative plans, such as flying in livestock from India.

Trader Kamran Khan said the cost of livestock from Somalia has increased due to rising shipping fees. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Mr Khan, who has plied his trade at the market for 15 years, said there is no shortage of animals, with more expected in the days to come.

“More livestock will be coming in the next three days from Somalia and India,” he said. “Some is not available now, like from Australia or Georgia, as it imported as raw meat only.”

Business set to boom

He said the market is bustling before sunset, especially in the run-up to Eid Al Adha, which begins on Wednesday.

One of the cherished rituals of the festival is qurbani, or udhiyah, the symbolic sacrifice of an animal such as a sheep, goat, cow or camel. The meat is traditionally divided among family, friends and those in need.

“Next week will be very busy for us, as many will come to buy a sheep or a cow to sacrifice it for Eid. It is a tradition. Most people come to buy Somali livestock as it cheaper.”

Mr Khan said many people like local Awassi sheep, which is originally from the Levant and Mesopotamia, due to its tender, flavourful meat. “It is naturally resilient to desert climate and thrives in the UAE, too. The price is around Dh2,500.”

Sellers said the price of large Pakistani cows has increased from Dh7,000 to Dh10,000.

Mohamed Yakob said the increased cost of animal feed due to supply disruption was also a factor in rising livestock prices. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Mohammed Yakob, 40, who owns a yard in the market, said there were other factors at play that have led to an increase in his asking price.

“The animal feed increased in cost,” Mr Yakob said. “The closure of Strait of Hormuz affected the prices because the shipping fees became more.”

By air and sea

The Pakistani owner, who has worked in the market for 20 years, said Indian livestock arrives by air, while animals come by sea from Somalia.

“The prices of the livestock from the imported countries surged too,” he said.

Buying early

Workers prepare sacrificial meat at an abattoir in Dubai's Al Qusais. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Mahmoud Al Hajj, 35, from Egypt, visited the market on Thursday, six days before the start of Eid Al Adha, in anticipation of further price rises next week.

“Usually, prices increase one day before Eid so I decided to buy a sheep and keep it in my friend’s farm. Next week I will take the sheep back to the slaughterhouse to sacrifice,” he said. “The market has a big variety of sheep but the prices are high.”

He is not surprised that customers are having to pay more as tension in the Strait of Hormuz continues to affect supply chains.

“With the conflict, the shipping cost increased. It is a domino effect,” he said.

Final preparations

Dubai Municipality said the emirate's abattoirs were fully prepared for the high demand for sacrificial animal requests in the coming days.

Abdulla Al Abbasi, manager of the abattoir section at Dubai Municipality. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Abdulla Al Abbasi, manager of the abattoir section at Dubai Municipality, told The National that the emirate's slaughterhouses have the capacity to process up to 1,000 animals an hour.

About 20,000 sacrificial animals are expected to be processed in Dubai for this year's Eid Al Adha festival.

“Preparations have been completed in the five abattoirs in Dubai. It is part of an integrated operational plan designed to deliver efficient, safe and high-quality service throughout the Eid time,” Mr Al Abbasi said.

“The facilities will provide a comprehensive range of services covering all stages of the sacrificial process, beginning with veterinary inspection of livestock, before and after slaughter, and extending through to meat preparation and packaging.”

Services will be supervised by 45 qualified medical and veterinary specialists to ensure the highest levels of hygiene and food safety.

Operational teams include 40 supervisors, more than 200 butchers and at least 160 other workers.

Mr Al Abbasi urged people to apply online for sacrificial animal requests. “We have a collaboration with three approved applications that provide end-to-end services. People can purchase the animal through the apps and the meat will be delivered without need to visit the markets or abattoirs.”