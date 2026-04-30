President Sheikh Mohamed meets leader of Iraqi Kurdistan region

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday welcomed Nechirvan Barzani, President of the Iraqi Kurdistan region, for talks in Abu Dhabi aimed at further advancing ties.

The two leaders explored efforts to expand co-operation between the UAE and Iraq, including the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

They also discussed the serious implications of the Iran conflict for regional and international security and stability, state news agency Wam reported.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Saif bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohamed bin Hamad, Adviser to the UAE President; along with a number of sheikhs, ministers and officials.

Sheikh Mohamed had earlier held a phone call in which he congratulated Ali Al Zaidi on his nomination as Iraq's next prime minister and underlined the UAE's commitment to bolstering bilateral ties.

The President wished the prime minister-designate well in forming a government to drive Iraq forwards. Sheikh Mohamed said the UAE would support all efforts that contribute to the stability of Iraq.

Mr Al Zaidi expressed his appreciation to Sheikh Mohamed and called for the UAE's continued progress and prosperity.

Mr Al Zaidi, a billionaire businessman with no political track record, was named on Monday as a compromise candidate for the position of Iraqi prime minister after months of deadlock.

The largest bloc in parliament, the Co-ordination Framework, confirmed Mr Al Zaidi’s nomination late on Monday after marathon talks, describing him as a consensus figure.

Mr Al Zaidi had earlier received a phone call from Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, the Iraqi News Agency said on Wednesday.