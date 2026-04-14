Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Jordan's Foreign Minister hold talks on Iran war

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Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Ayman Safadi, Jordan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, underlined the "dangerous repercussions" of the Iran war during talks in Abu Dhabi.

The ministers discussed the implications of the conflict on international navigation, energy supplies and the global economy, as well as regional and international stability and security.

The meeting addressed the "unprovoked and terrorist" missile attacks launched against the UAE and other Gulf countries, state news agency Wam reported on Monday.

Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Safadi condemned Iran's actions, stressing that they represented a flagrant breach of sovereignty, international law and the UN Charter. Mr Safadi emphasised Jordan's support for the UAE over the measures it has taken to defend its sovereignty and ensure the safety of citizens, residents and visitors.

Sheikh Abdullah said the visit served to highlight the deep-rooted ties between the countries and reflected Jordan's solidarity with the UAE over the Iranian attacks.

Path to peace

Sheikh Abdullah and Mr Safadi discussed developments since the US and Iran announced a two-week conditional ceasefire. They spoke about the importance of enhancing international action to pave the way for sustainable peace.

The high-level discussions also centred on developments in the Gaza Strip, the occupied West Bank and Jerusalem. They spoke of the need to carry out US President Donald Trump's plan for peace in Gaza and to bolster the humanitarian response for Palestinians.

Global call for action

Sheikh Abdullah also addressed the Iran war during phone calls with Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al Sabah, Kuwait's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dutch Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen and Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Singapore's Foreign Minister.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his appreciation to the ministers for their countries' solidarity with the UAE during the conflict.