UAE sets out plans for new Dh6bn motorway to cut congestion

The UAE on Monday announced more details of a Dh6 billion ($1.63 billion) transport plan to build a fourth national motorway aimed at cutting congestion and boosting connectivity across the Emirates.

The Fourth Federal Corridor project – first announced in November – will include the construction of a 68km road featuring 10 junctions, roads of six to eight lanes and four flyovers.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, said developing key infrastructure and bolstering transport networks were crucial to accelerating the nation's progress.

He told a meeting of the UAE Infrastructure and Housing Council how the scheme – as well as efforts to improve traffic flow between Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman – was taking shape.

“Developing the infrastructure system is a fundamental pillar of the UAE’s comprehensive development journey and a key driver of the country’s competitiveness," Mr Al Mazrouei said.

"The next phase requires accelerating the implementation of high-impact projects that enhance the efficiency of the transport system, and support the transition towards smart and sustainable mobility patterns, in line with population growth and urban expansion.”

Road-building drive

Authorities are still to reveal when work on the Fourth Federal Corridor will begin, or how many of the seven emirates it will serve.

Once complete, it would join the UAE's existing three main inter-emirate motorways: the E11, which encompasses Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Ittihad Road; Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road (E311); and Emirates Road (E611).

The three current motorways are key arteries passing through the heart of the UAE’s cities, connecting business districts, allowing access to major residential neighbourhoods and boosting tourism.

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road, stretching from Abu Dhabi to Ras Al Khaimah, connects vital areas such as Expo City Dubai and Al Maktoum International Airport, as well as the Northern Emirates.

The UAE is stepping up efforts to improve traffic flow. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Emirates Road allows motorists to travel between the Northern Emirates and Abu Dhabi without heading through central Dubai but has become far more congested at peak times that it was a decade ago.

The UAE in November announced its intention to build a fourth federal motorway and to invest Dh170 billion in major upgrades of existing motorways under a five-year action plan.

The plan includes the addition of six lanes to Al Ittihad Road, three in each direction, increasing its capacity by 60 per cent. Al Ittihad Road connects Sharjah with Dubai and is gridlocked daily at certain times.

Emirates Road, an inland motorway connecting much of the country, is to be expanded to 10 lanes along its entire stretch, increasing capacity by 65 per cent and reducing travel time by 45 per cent.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Road is to be widened to 10 lanes, increasing capacity by 45 per cent.

The construction of a fourth main route running through a number of emirates comes as the government seeks to keep pace with a significant population boom and a surge in the number of registered vehicles.

Expanding transport network

The council meeting was briefed on efforts to strengthen the transport system between Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman in response to growing commuter numbers.

Proposals to ease traffic flow include additional high-capacity bus services on 10 routes, which will benefit from dedicated lanes and will be linked to key transport links such as metro stations and city centres.

The council noted that work is under way on a series of transport schemes to help keep commuters on the move and to connect densely populated residential areas to major business hubs, in an effort to reduce dependence on private vehicles and reduce traffic.