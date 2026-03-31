UAE weather: More rain and temperature drop to come over next two days

The UAE can expect more rain over the next two days, with the NCM forecasting potentially heavy downpours in some areas and a general drop in temperatures.

Police in Abu Dhabi were asking motorists on Tuesday morning to "exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits".

A similar message was sent by police in Dubai, reminding motorists that road safety is everyone’s responsibility.

The weather centre warned that a low pressure system passing over the country would bring dark clouds and intermittent rainfall until Wednesday. Strong winds could kick up dust and sand, it said.

It is forecasting rainfall that is "predominantly light to moderate over scattered areas, with periods of heavy rainfall possible, particularly over some eastern and northern regions". Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates are all expected to experience some showers, although patterns can change.

Play Businesses in Sharjah affected as streets remain flooded Play 01:06

Minimum temperatures on Tuesday could reach as low as 7ºC in the mountains, while maximum temperatures could hit 32ºC with winds of 40kph.

Similar conditions are expected on Wednesday, the NCM said, with more cloudy weather and a "chance of light to moderate rainfall over scattered areas [which] may be heavy at times over eastern and northern areas during [the] daytime".

The NCM is forecasting a gradual decrease in temperatures and light to moderate northwesterly winds of up to 45kph. "The sea will be rough, becoming very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the [Sea] of Oman," it added.

Previous slide Next slide Clouds over Abu Dhabi, as seen from Reem Island. Gareth Cox / The National Info

A man walks with an umbrella as heavy rain hits Sharjah. Ahmed Ramzan / The National Info

Heavy rain fell across the UAE while safety alerts were issued over more adverse weather to come. Ahmed Ramzan / The National Info

Another day of heavy rain and flooding in central Abu Dhabi as the National Centre of Meteorology forecast downpours, thunder and windspeeds of up to 55kph for March 25. Victor Besa / The National Info

After two days of torrential downpours, residents in the capital were preparing for the rain with waterproof clothing or the ever-reliable umbrella. Victor Besa / The National Info

In Sharjah City at Clock Tower roundabout, this resident improvised with a reusable plastic bag to keep the rain off. Antonie Robertson/The National Info

Some residents who braved the rain in Sharjah City chose to move as fast as they could through the raindrops. Antonie Robertson/The National Info

Birds of a feather gather as the rain falls in Satwa, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

Covering your property from the rain in Satwa, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Info

















The UAE has endured unstable weather over the past week, peaking early on Friday morning as a powerful storm brought thunder, lightning and heavy rain leading to flooding in many parts of the country.

Sharjah was badly affected, with authorities there working well into the weekend to drain floodwater from the main roads. Yanas mountain in Ras Al Khaimah recorded 244mm of rain.

The rain came almost two years after the April 2024 floods that brought much of the UAE to a standstill.

Since that event, authorities have been working on improvements to drainage systems. Dubai, for example, is building a Dh30 billion drainage project called Tasreef. It is due to be completed in 2033.