UAE weather: More rain and temperature drop to come over next two days

The UAE can expect more rain over the next two days, with the NCM forecasting potentially heavy downpours in some areas and a general drop in temperatures.
Police in Abu Dhabi were asking motorists on Tuesday morning to "exercise caution due to the rainy weather and to follow the changing speed limits".
A similar message was sent by police in Dubai, reminding motorists that road safety is everyone’s responsibility.
The weather centre warned that a low pressure system passing over the country would bring dark clouds and intermittent rainfall until Wednesday. Strong winds could kick up dust and sand, it said.
It is forecasting rainfall that is "predominantly light to moderate over scattered areas, with periods of heavy rainfall possible, particularly over some eastern and northern regions". Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates are all expected to experience some showers, although patterns can change.
Minimum temperatures on Tuesday could reach as low as 7ºC in the mountains, while maximum temperatures could hit 32ºC with winds of 40kph.
Similar conditions are expected on Wednesday, the NCM said, with more cloudy weather and a "chance of light to moderate rainfall over scattered areas [which] may be heavy at times over eastern and northern areas during [the] daytime".
The NCM is forecasting a gradual decrease in temperatures and light to moderate northwesterly winds of up to 45kph. "The sea will be rough, becoming very rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in the [Sea] of Oman," it added.
The UAE has endured unstable weather over the past week, peaking early on Friday morning as a powerful storm brought thunder, lightning and heavy rain leading to flooding in many parts of the country.
Sharjah was badly affected, with authorities there working well into the weekend to drain floodwater from the main roads. Yanas mountain in Ras Al Khaimah recorded 244mm of rain.
The rain came almost two years after the April 2024 floods that brought much of the UAE to a standstill.
Since that event, authorities have been working on improvements to drainage systems. Dubai, for example, is building a Dh30 billion drainage project called Tasreef. It is due to be completed in 2033.