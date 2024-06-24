Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid approves Dh30 billion rainwater drainage project in Dubai

Tasreef initiative is be completed by 2033 and will help emirate to tackle climate-related challenges

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has said the drainage project will serve Dubai for the next 100 years Photo: Dubai Media Office

Jun 24, 2024
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has approved an initiative to improve water drainage in the emirate.

The Tasreef project will cost Dh30 billion ($8.16 billion), the Dubai Government Media Office said on X.

The scheme will be introduced immediately and is scheduled to be completed by 2033.

It will cover all areas of Dubai and will be able to handle more than 20 million cubic metres of water a day, Sheikh Mohammed said on X.

"It will serve Dubai for the next 100 years," he said.

The media office said Tasreef would "enhance rainwater drainage capacity in Dubai by 700 per cent", with the project creating a "flow capacity of 230 cubic metres per second".

"The project ensures readiness to face climate-related challenges," it added.

In April, the UAE recorded its heaviest rain in 75 years. Buildings and roads were flooded, while cars were abandoned on motorways and flights were cancelled, delayed or diverted as a result of the historic storm.

Updated: June 24, 2024, 2:19 PM
