Baby born on Eid Al Fitr in Abu Dhabi brings couple hope and joy

Uncertainty and worry of previous weeks turned into joy and optimism for one Pakistani couple, who welcomed the arrival of a baby boy in the early hours of Eid Al Fitr.

Saqib Rauf and Farah Diba Sakib attended Burjeel Hospital in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, knowing their second child was going to be born during a turbulent time for the UAE.

Any thoughts of unease were soon brushed aside with the arrival of their son, minutes into Eid Al Fitr.

With the baby weighing a healthy 3.44kg, and mother doing well, Mr Rauf said the day would remain a special one for the family.

“This Eid will always remain close to our hearts,” he said.

“Welcoming our baby at this time feels especially meaningful. Moments like these remind us of what truly matters. We hope his arrival brings brighter days ahead for everyone.

“I feel very fortunate and I’m determined to provide a bright future for this little one.”

Dr Sailaja Vuppu, department head and consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology, said welcoming new life in the hospital was a welcome relief to the challenges many have faced in recent weeks.

“Being part of such moments is always deeply fulfilling,” said Dr Vuppu.

Dr Sailaja Vuppu, department head and consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology, with members of Saqib Rauf and Farah Diba Sakib's family who celebrated the birth of their baby boy on Eid Al Fitr. Photo: Burjeel Hospital Info

“Welcoming a new life is a powerful reminder of hope and continuity. When a baby is born on a day of celebration, it adds an extra layer of significance for the family and for us as caregivers.

“We are honoured to support families during these milestones and wish the baby a healthy and fulfilling journey ahead.”

A similar sentiment of optimism for the future was felt at Thumbay Hospital University Hospital in Ajman.

At 12.25am, Ayesha Pant, 31, from India gave birth to her first child, a baby boy weighing 2.84kg.

Her husband, Sri Lankan W Rasanjana Srimantha Desilva, 30, said their new addition brought with him fresh hope for what lies ahead.

“This Eid has given us the most precious gift of our lives, we couldn’t have asked for a more beautiful blessing,” he said.

“Welcoming our baby on such a special day fills our hearts with gratitude and happiness. It truly feels like the start of something beautiful.”