Emirati Children's Day: President Sheikh Mohamed says youth remain 'safe and protected' in challenging times

President Sheikh Mohamed on Sunday marked Emirati Children's Day by pledging to the nation's youth they are "safe and protected," as the UAE deals with sustained attacks from Iran.

In an uplifting message shared on social media, Sheikh Mohamed called on families, teachers and all members of the community to support the next generation through these "challenging times".

He underlined that happiness and well-being remained a national priority and that young people can grow up full of "confidence and ambition" in the Emirates.

The UAE and other Gulf countries have been targeted by a daily barrage of missile and drone strikes since Saturday, February 28, when Iran began its retaliation to a joint attack on its territory launched by the US and Israel.

"On Emirati Children’s Day, and in this Year of Family, we reiterate that the safety, happiness, and well-being of all children in the UAE remains a top priority," Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.

"During these challenging times, I encourage families, teachers, and all members of the community to reassure our children that they are safe, protected, and live in a country where they can grow up full of confidence, hope, and ambition."

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, spoke of the importance of the formative steps taken in childhood on the journey through life.

"Childhood is the first school in which a person learns the meanings of life, the values of society and the principles of ethics," he said on X.

"What we sow and plant in our children today is what we will reap and harvest tomorrow in our homelands.

"Healthy childhood is a great national responsibility on the shoulders of everyone, so let us take care of it."

The UAE has taken key measures to protect children since the conflict broke out, with education authorities adopting distance learning from Monday, March 2, until Friday, March 6, for all public and private schools and universities.

UAE school pupils and university students began this year's spring holiday on Monday, March 9. One week earlier than scheduled.

The decision was announced by the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.

The two-week break will run until Sunday, March 22, having been scheduled to begin on March 16.

The directive applies to all pupils, students and staff at public and private schools, and universities across the country.

Investing in the future

Emirati Children's Day, launched in 2018 by Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Mother of the Nation, is observed on March 15 each year.

It was on this date in 2016 that the Emirates approved Federal Law No 3, widely known as Wadeema's Law. The key legislation was set out to secure the rights of children and protect them against all forms of abuse.

It was prompted by the tragic case of Wadeema, an eight-year-old Emirati girl whose death shocked a nation when her body was found buried in the Sharjah desert in 2012, after she had been tortured by her father and his partner.

Emirati Children's Day helps to recognise the strides made due to the 2016 law.