President Sheikh Mohamed discusses Iran crisis in call with Syria's Al Shara

President Sheikh Mohamed and Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara have discussed the serious implications of Iran's attacks on Gulf countries in a phone call.

The two leaders highlighted the importance of promoting dialogue and diplomacy to help to halt military escalation in the region.

The UAE has been bombarded by Iranian missile and drone strikes since the war began on February 28.

The Iranian offensive – launched in response to a joint attack by the US and Israel – has resulted in six deaths and more than 130 injuries in the UAE.

During the call on Thursday, Mr Al Shara renewed Syria's solidarity with the UAE over the Iranian attacks that continue to target its territory and other countries in the region.

He also condemned the drone attack on the UAE Consulate General in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, noting it represented a dangerous escalation.

Sheikh Mohamed thanked the Syrian President for his show of support for the UAE.

Sheikh Mohamed also received a call from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban about the hostilities affecting the Gulf.

The two men emphasised the need for de-escalation, serious dialogue and diplomatic solutions to the unfolding situation.

They also reviewed long-standing relations between the UAE and Hungary and opportunities to strengthen ties across various fields.

Sheikh Mohamed has received calls from a number of world leaders since the Iranian attacks began, offering support to the country and denouncing the continued strikes.