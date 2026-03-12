President Sheikh Mohamed receives call of support from Argentina's Milei over Iran attacks

President Sheikh Mohamed spoke to Argentina's President Javier Milei on Thursday about the Iranian attacks on the UAE and other countries in the region.

Mr Milei condemned the attacks and offered his nation's solidarity with the UAE regarding the measures it has taken to protect itself, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.

He said the attack on the UAE Consulate General in Kurdistan was a “violation of the international norms and conventions that guarantee the protection of diplomatic missions and their premises”.

Sheikh Mohamed also held a call with Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, President of Mauritania, on Thursday.

The UAE President also received a phone call from Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara, during which the leaders discussed the importance of prioritising dialogue and diplomacy.