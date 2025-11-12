Sheikha Latifa highlights 'role of culture in building humanity’s future' at ICOM Dubai 2025

“The conversation that begins here in Dubai will influence how museums engage with the world for years to come.”

The opening remarks by Emma Nardi, president of the International Council of Museums, during the launch of ICOM Dubai 2025 reflected the enthusiasm in Sheikh Rashid Hall at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

Hundreds of cultural delegates from across the world sat shoulder to shoulder, some donning interpreter headsets, nodding as Nardi’s words echoed across the hall.

“Museums have no borders, they are a network,” she said, setting the tone for the five days of dialogue ahead on how museums will adapt in a changing world.

“As we open this important edition, I invite you all to reflect on how museums can lead in times of transformation, how we can connect communities, protect heritage and nurture understanding across cultures.”

Emma Nardi, president of the International Council of Museums, says museums can nurture understanding across cultures. Chris Whiteoak / The National

ICOM Dubai 2025 marks the first time the influential conference is taking place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region. The event, running until November 17, is being held under the patronage of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai. Its theme is the Future of Museums in Rapidly Changing Communities.

“Museums are not merely guardians of the past or keepers of history, but a living archive that prepares the future,” Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed, chairwoman of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, said in her keynote speech.

“This gathering is not merely a historic event. It is the embodiment of a shared vision that believes in the role of culture in building humanity’s future,” Sheikha Latifa said.

“This day is an encounter between many worlds. Each of us comes carrying our own story, our community’s tales, our culture, our heritage and our museums. Over the coming days, Dubai will present a multi-material mosaic – a bridge linking creativity, visions and cultures.”

The opening of the museum summit at the Dubai World Trade Centre. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Sheikha Latifa said that with the conference taking place in Dubai, the region’s rich cultural heritage and ongoing contributions to creativity will be in the spotlight.

“We are not alone in this celebration. Across the Arab world, people share the pride we feel today,” she said. “These moments do not belong to one city alone. They represent a collective identity and a shared civilisation. From the wisdom of Baghdad to the poetry of Damascus, from the knowledge and intellect of Cairo to the innovation and leadership of Dubai, this region has seen the birth of the first libraries, the first universities and the first visions for humanity.

“Hosting this conference in Dubai is our way of telling the world that the story of culture is written every day, and we are proud to be the ones continuing it.”

Krista Pikkat, director of culture and emergencies at Culture Sector Unesco, speaks about the importance of making AI inclusive. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Sheikha Latifa then delved into three interconnected themes at the centre of the conference. Intangible heritage, new technologies and youth engagement, she said, are pivotal for global institutions looking to make an impact.

“Intangible cultural heritage remind us that culture is not only what we own, but also what we carry and pass on, from the poetry in our language to the customs that shape our identity and roots. The power of youth urges us to listen to the next generation as true partners in building the museums and communities of tomorrow. Modern technologies, meanwhile, open new horizons for innovation, deepening our connection to history. Technology can fuel research and discovery, but only when it is guided by humanity and responsibility.”

Some of these ambitions have already taken shape during the opening ceremony. Representatives of ICOM and Unesco announced they had signed a memorandum of understanding, advocating for a responsible use of artificial intelligence and making sure the technology is accessible by all segments of the population.

“We need to make sure it's really inclusive,” said Krista Pikkat, director of Culture and Emergencies at the Culture Sector at Unesco. “Any developments and benefits we can reap from AI and new technologies, we need to ensure we include everybody.

“There is a need for capacity building and training. Because if we see this as a means to improve access, it needs to be human-centred, human rightsbased. We need to make sure people have the skills and the knowledge,” Pikkat added. “We need to make sure AI is fed with information that depicts the world in all its diversity.”

