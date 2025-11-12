A celebration of light and legacy: Emirati heritage in spotlight at Dhai Dubai

In the constellation of light festivals illuminating the region, Dhai Dubai is a unique spark. While other events of its kind feature a mix of international and local artists, the festival at Expo City Dubai exclusively features Emirati artists.

Dhai Dubai celebrates light, with all its alluring and universal symbolisms, yet the works on display are distinctly Emirati, boldly reinterpreting heritage.

The event, a partnership between Expo City Dubai and Dubai Culture, opens today and runs until November 18. It was held for the first time in January and February 2024. For its curator, Amna Abulhoul, the second Dhai Dubai this week represents another step in a vision she has nurtured for years: “To let the voices of the land speak out with light”.

The executive creative director of entertainment and experiences at Expo City Dubai says she wanted to hold the light festival even when the venue was being built.

“Back in 2018, I got the responsibility of taking care of Al Wasl Plaza,” she says. “It wasn’t built yet. I wanted to put the stories of the UAE, and I travelled to meet different experts because I’d never done something on that scale before.”

The Nomad 2.0 installation by Khalid Alshafar at Dhai Dubai Light Art festival in Expo City, Dubai. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Globetrotting for inspiration, Abulhoul travelled to Australia, visiting Vivid Sydney. The light festival gave her the spark she needed. “I saw how the Aboriginal people created light sculptures and I felt them even before reading about them. I felt our nation needed something like that.”

But her vision had to wait. Preparations for Expo 2020 Dubai were under way. The city was going to host 192 countries and there were too many variables and other initiatives to contend with to think about a light festival. But after some 24 million people came and left and the World Expo concluded in March 2022, Abulhoul returned to the drawing board.

“Expo was about celebrating countries, their cultures and how we embed together,” she says. “The world stage was Dubai, but it was an event for the world. We wanted Dhai Dubai to have its own moment.

“After we finished Expo, I continued to go to the different festivals around the world, but I felt they are all similar in the sense that they advertise international pieces as priorities, as what grabs attention. They place them in locations that aren’t very well known and are designed to drive visitation. It’s basically tourism.”

Abulhoul wanted to focus on the art. Dubai, after all, didn’t have a problem attracting tourists. “I really wanted to do something different,” she says. “The voices of the land speak loud with light, but also the production of these pieces is done by the land itself, everything from the land to the land.”

Dhai Dubai has become a highlight calendar event at Al Wasl dome in Expo City, Dubai. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Abulhoul began meeting Emirati artists to tell them about the festival. One of the first she spoke to was Najat Makki. “I told her that this light festival would be the first light festival in the world done by the people of the land. She had a tear in her eye.

“Najat Makki is a pioneering figure in the country’s contemporary art scene. She is a trailblazer. She took a leap of faith to study, and so, I told myself, ‘if Najat Makki had that tear, then we were reaching that potential'.”

Abulhoul took an active role in developing the works with the artists, talking to them and helping them hone their vision. “I made all the focus the artist,” she says. “When Najat Makki’s piece started, I wanted her to find something I had never seen before.

“I asked her when the first time was that she drew the woman figure. She said, ‘Oh, I remember when I was running as a child in the souq to see my father so I could scribble colours on his takeaway bags. I saw all these women passing. When she said this, I wanted to bring her memory to life'.”

Makki’s piece was a highlight of last year’s Dhai Dubai. The Scent of Memories showed seven stylised female figures to represent the seven emirates. “When the work was done, she had tears in her eyes and said ‘I am seeing my childhood’,” Abulhoul says.

Daraweezna, an installation by Reem Al Ghaith at Dhai Dubai Light Art festival. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

Other works showcased at the inaugural event nearly two years ago included Movement of Stillness, a piece by Mattar Bin Lahej that combined calligraphy and the essence of a speeding horse. Mohamed Yousef’s piece, I'm Still a Child, captured the perspective of childhood and elements of domestic life in the UAE.

Abdulla Almulla’s Minaret 2.0, meanwhile, was a geometric piece inspired by the design and function of a mosque’s minaret, while Maitha Hamdan’s cylindrical piece, Afterlife, displayed unique and contemporary elements of graphic design and signage.

Meanwhile, Reem Al Ghaith’s Daraweezna drew inspiration from the old doors of Dubai and Al Shafar’s The Nomad 2.0 was based on the idea of the arish, a traditional large hutlike structure made from panels of palm fronds found in the UAE.

For Abulhoul, Dhai Dubai was a platform to recognise the contributions of Emirati artists, emerging and established. This is also her intent this year. Seven Emirati artists from across three generations will take part, including Fatma Lootah, Mohammed Kazem, Khalid AlBanna, Alia Bin Omair, AlZaina Lootah, Ahmed Al Areef Al Dhaheri and Hessa Alghandi.

“Fatma Lootah is the first Emirati to study performance art,” Abulhoul says. “It was frowned upon back then. She went to Italy and lived and worked there. But this is her land. We really wanted to honour her, so we gave her the dome as her canvas.”

Then there is the question of how to display the light sculptures, especially with a backdrop as architecturally imposing as Expo City Dubai. Abulhoul says considerable thought goes into the placement of the works, making sure neighbouring pieces are in dialogue.

“This is the role of a curator and it is not an easy job,” she says. “The pieces should be in a harmony so that you won’t know who is a pioneer and who just started. We did that in the first edition.

“But all the art pieces complemented each other, and they saw each other. With the second, we want to go bigger. Al Wasl Dome is 67 metres high so matter how many art pieces you put beside it, they seem small. So we had to go bigger.”

Looking ahead, Abulhoul says she is contemplating gradually opening up the light festival to include other artists from around the Gulf.

“There is a potential to expand, especially with Gulf countries,” she says. “But from a manufacturing perspective, the works should always be produced in the UAE. This will give us a good creative economy.”

Charlotte Gainsbourg Rest (Because Music)

Where to apply Applicants should send their completed applications - CV, covering letter, sample(s) of your work, letter of recommendation - to Nick March, Assistant Editor in Chief at The National and UAE programme administrator for the Rosalynn Carter Fellowships for Mental Health Journalism, by 5pm on April 30, 2020. Please send applications to nmarch@thenational.ae and please mark the subject line as “Rosalynn Carter Fellowship for Mental Health Journalism (UAE programme application)”. The local advisory board will consider all applications and will interview a short list of candidates in Abu Dhabi in June 2020. Successful candidates will be informed before July 30, 2020.

FROM%20THE%20ASHES %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Khalid%20Fahad%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Shaima%20Al%20Tayeb%2C%20Wafa%20Muhamad%2C%20Hamss%20Bandar%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The biog Name: Atheja Ali Busaibah Date of birth: 15 November, 1951 Favourite books: Ihsan Abdel Quddous books, such as “The Sun will Never Set” Hobbies: Reading and writing poetry

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202-litre%204-cylinder%20turbo%20and%203.6-litre%20V6%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeven-speed%20automatic%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20235hp%20and%20310hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E258Nm%20and%20271Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20From%20Dh185%2C100%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

VEZEETA PROFILE Date started: 2012 Founder: Amir Barsoum Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: HealthTech / MedTech Size: 300 employees Funding: $22.6 million (as of September 2018) Investors: Technology Development Fund, Silicon Badia, Beco Capital, Vostok New Ventures, Endeavour Catalyst, Crescent Enterprises’ CE-Ventures, Saudi Technology Ventures and IFC

Titanium Escrow profile Started: December 2016

Founder: Ibrahim Kamalmaz

Based: UAE

Sector: Finance / legal

Size: 3 employees, pre-revenue

Stage: Early stage

Investors: Founder's friends and Family

Jeff Buckley: From Hallelujah To The Last Goodbye

By Dave Lory with Jim Irvin

PROVISIONAL FIXTURE LIST Premier League Wednesday, June 17 (Kick-offs uae times) Aston Villa v Sheffield United 9pm; Manchester City v Arsenal 11pm Friday, June 19 Norwich v Southampton 9pm; Tottenham v Manchester United 11pm Saturday, June 20 Watford v Leicester 3.30pm; Brighton v Arsenal 6pm; West Ham v Wolves 8.30pm; Bournemouth v Crystal Palace 10.45pm Sunday, June 21 Newcastle v Sheffield United 2pm; Aston Villa v Chelsea 7.30pm; Everton v Liverpool 10pm Monday, June 22 Manchester City v Burnley 11pm (Sky) Tuesday, June 23 Southampton v Arsenal 9pm; Tottenham v West Ham 11.15pm Wednesday, June 24 Manchester United v Sheffield United 9pm; Newcastle v Aston Villa 9pm; Norwich v Everton 9pm; Liverpool v Crystal Palace 11.15pm Thursday, June 25 Burnley v Watford 9pm; Leicester v Brighton 9pm; Chelsea v Manchester City 11.15pm; Wolves v Bournemouth 11.15pm Sunday June 28 Aston Villa vs Wolves 3pm; Watford vs Southampton 7.30pm Monday June 29 Crystal Palace vs Burnley 11pm Tuesday June 30 Brighton vs Manchester United 9pm; Sheffield United vs Tottenham 11.15pm Wednesday July 1 Bournemouth vs Newcastle 9pm; Everton vs Leicester 9pm; West Ham vs Chelsea 11.15pm Thursday July 2 Arsenal vs Norwich 9pm; Manchester City vs Liverpool 11.15pm

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo Power: 398hp from 5,250rpm Torque: 580Nm at 1,900-4,800rpm Transmission: Eight-speed auto Fuel economy, combined: 6.5L/100km On sale: December Price: From Dh330,000 (estimate)

Company%20Profile %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EJune%202022%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMohammed%20Alnamara%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EDubai%20%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMicrofinance%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECurrent%20number%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E16%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%20stage%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESeries%20A%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFamily%20offices%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Analysis Members of Syria's Alawite minority community face threat in their heartland after one of the deadliest days in country’s recent history. Read more

THE SPECS Engine: 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder Transmission: Constant Variable (CVT) Power: 141bhp Torque: 250Nm Price: Dh64,500 On sale: Now

Top investing tips for UAE residents in 2021 Build an emergency fund: Make sure you have enough cash to cover six months of expenses as a buffer against unexpected problems before you begin investing, advises Steve Cronin, the founder of DeadSimpleSaving.com. Think long-term: When you invest, you need to have a long-term mindset, so don’t worry about momentary ups and downs in the stock market. Invest worldwide: Diversify your investments globally, ideally by way of a global stock index fund. Is your money tied up: Avoid anything where you cannot get your money back in full within a month at any time without any penalty. Skip past the promises: “If an investment product is offering more than 10 per cent return per year, it is either extremely risky or a scam,” Mr Cronin says. Choose plans with low fees: Make sure that any funds you buy do not charge more than 1 per cent in fees, Mr Cronin says. “If you invest by yourself, you can easily stay below this figure.” Managed funds and commissionable investments often come with higher fees. Be sceptical about recommendations: If someone suggests an investment to you, ask if they stand to gain, advises Mr Cronin. “If they are receiving commission, they are unlikely to recommend an investment that’s best for you.” Get financially independent: Mr Cronin advises UAE residents to pursue financial independence. Start with a Google search and improve your knowledge via expat investing websites or Facebook groups such as SimplyFI.