Expo City Dubai to host green innovation zone as part of 'milestone' sustainability strategy

UAE ministers on Tuesday unveiled plans for a Green Innovation District at Expo City Dubai that will encourage businesses to be at the heart of the country's sustainable vision.

The “national milestone” government strategy will include the launch of a green licence providing incentives for companies championing sustainable practices, including discounts on the cost of commercial spaces in the area.

Eco-friendly manufacturing units, farming plots and companies that invest in clean energy are expected to be the driving force behind the district's growth.

Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy and Tourism, and Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation, launched the zone at the Asia Pacific Cities Summit and Mayors' Forum at Expo City on Tuesday.

Companies that support renewable products, sustainable mobility, green packaging and manufacturing will benefit from the green licence if based within the district.

The zone, which is to be built on the boundary of Expo City, has the support of European bank Intesa Sanpaolo and Majra, the UAE’s corporate social responsibility fund.

Food industry giant Nestle will move its Middle East operations to the district and Emirati company Palmade, which manufactures cutlery from date palm leaves, will relocate there. Mr bin Touq said the new hub for clean technology merged the country’s economic and environmental goals.

Abdulla bin Touq, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Co-operation and chief executive of Expo City Dubai Authority, launch the UAE's first green innovation district at Expo City Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

“The district will be more than a collection of buildings, it will be an ecosystem for collaboration and discovery,” he said. “It will enhance our national skill base, stimulate [research and development], provide space for testing, developing new technologies and products.

“It will also work for international companies seeking a trusted and future-ready base for regional operations.”

He said academia, investors, small and medium enterprises and research centres would work in a dynamic space that encouraged partnerships.

“The Green Innovation District is a national milestone in our long-term strategy for sustainable growth and reflects the vision of our leadership to place sustainability at its core economic planning,” he said.

Green licence

Ms Al Hashimy, who is also the chief executive of Expo City Dubai Authority, said Expo City was proud to house the federal project where business and the environment would thrive.

“We are also very proud to announce the UAE's first green licence, providing a host of benefits for eco-conscious businesses and an on-site green intellectual property office, which will attract innovative enterprises from across the globe,” she said.

The former site of World Expo 2020 has been repurposed with residential, commercial and entertainment areas over the past few years, and was picked as the home of companies with practical green solutions to drive decarbonisation.

“Expo City Dubai, a city-wide test bed for nature-first innovation, is the natural home for this groundbreaking initiative,” Ms Al Hashimy said.

“A range of light industrial and urban farming plots, along with commercial spaces, form a sustainable, interconnected community, a vibrant living ecosystem where economic opportunity and ecological responsibility flourish.”

Marjan Faraidooni, Expo City's education and culture chief, said the integrated manufacturing units and farm plots will be 10 to 15 minutes away from where people live in the mixed-use development.

“We've developed experience in sustainability so we can help businesses elevate standards around wellness, inclusion and support them to get certifications. It’s all part of being in this community.

“Our green licence provides an additional incentive for anybody interested to come in and get some discounts on commercial spaces, on their businesses.”

Clean technology hub

The area is expected to stimulate job opportunities and youth participation.

“What makes this district unique and different is because, for the first time, we have multinationals like Nestle, smaller start-ups and SMEs working together to create an impact in a sustainable matter,” Maria Al Qassim, assistant undersecretary for policies and economic studies at the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, told The National.

“Not only are we working to meet the UAE’s decarbonisation goals but we want to make sure we create a hub that creates goods and services that will ultimately supply the world with what it needs to decarbonise.”

The district is being designed using green circular principles, so waste products from one factory will be the input for manufacturing in another facility. Nearby farming plots tie into the UAE’s broader food security objectives.

“We are excited to invite more startups, SMEs and bigger companies so we create a holistic ecosystem of light green manufacturing,” Ms Al Qassim said.

