How Dhai Dubai festival artists are using light as a medium

In this episode of Culture Bites, hosts Enas Refaei and Farah Andrews speak to executive creative director at Expo City Dubai, Amna Abulhoul, about curating the upcoming Dhai Dubai festival.
Celebrating heritage through light, seven Emirati artists are showcasing their installations at the second edition of the event, taking place at Expo City Dubai's Al Wasl Plaza from November 12 to 18. Amna talks about the inspiration behind the name of the festival and shares stories about working with the artists to bring their pieces to life.
By the Giza pyramids in Cairo, the long-awaited opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum drew the attention of millions around the world. Dignitaries and celebrities attended the historic event, 20 years after the museum’s construction first began.
It was a moment of pride for Egyptians to see the museum doors finally open. For Doaa Farid, The National’s podcast editor, it was personal. She tells Enas and Farah about what it was like over the years watching the GEM’s journey from her home, just a stone’s throw away. She shares her memories of the building being built and the treasures it holds inside.
