The glory of Egypt's long-awaited museum

An idea that took seed more than 30 years ago, and has been 21 years in the making, is finally ready to bear fruit. For 108 million Egyptians, the wait for the Grand Egyptian Museum – it is walking distance from the Giza pyramids – is finally over. It has taken two decades to construct the impressive Egyptian limestone facade, behind which are housed some 100,000 artefacts that date back to seven millennia of the country’s vast history.

The sense of national pride then that Egyptians anywhere in the world feel is immense – evident too in the past weekend’s glittering opening ceremony that was attended by leaders, royalty and heads of states from around the world. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said the museum opening was a “new chapter” for the nation and the world’s largest collection devoted to a single civilisation.

The entire tomb of Tutankhamun, including his throne, gold mask and chariots, will be on display, and could well be the gallery that sees the highest foot fall when the museum opens its doors to the public on Tuesday and visitors entering the atrium take in the towering grandeur of the statue of Pharaoh Ramesses II.

As a tourist destination, Egypt remains a timeless favourite. The number of visitors to the Arab world’s most populous country is only increasing, having jumped to 21 per cent more from pre-pandemic levels. Despite being in an unpredictable neighbourhood – in close proximity to Gaza, Israel and Yemen – last year Egypt drew 15.7 million tourists, who spent $15 billion, according to official reports, a boon for its economy

Now, with the opening of the world’s largest archaeological museum, tourists have an added reason to make their way to Cairo. While the artefacts on display goes back centuries, the advanced technology and multimedia presentations will be a magnet for a younger generation and could serve as a tool to draw them into tales of the origin of a civilisation.

The opening of the Grand Egyptian Museum has re-ignited the conversation on the issue of repatriating to Egypt its priceless cultural artefacts that once being pillaged, now reside in the museums of western capitals. As previously reported in this paper, the British Museum alone has more than 100,000 items from Egypt and 170,000 from Mesopotamia, where several British archaeologists have helped themselves to the treasures of Babylon, Nineveh and Nimrud.

It should no longer be the case that visitors, especially those of Egyptian heritage and those living in the Middle East and Africa, have to travel to London – to see the Rosetta Stone at the British Museum, or to Paris – to see the Dendera Zodiac at the Louvre, or indeed to Berlin’s Neues Museum to view the 3,000-year-old bust of Queen Nefertiti, when these rarities, among others, were plundered from their home countries, some more than 200 years ago, and deserve pride of place in their original homes.

If, besides the boost it gives to Egyptian tourism and the economy, the museum can bring to the surface and help finally resolve discussions on where looted masterpieces truly belong, it will have served an even deeper cultural purpose.

