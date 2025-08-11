Emirati artists to reflect on heritage in the second Dhai Dubai light art festival

Seven Emirati artists from across three generations will take part in the second Dhai Dubai.

The light art festival will return to Expo City Dubai, taking place at Al Wasl Plaza from November 12 to 18. The event, which provides Emirati artists a platform to reinterpret their heritage through bold, light-based artworks, is the result of a partnership between Expo City Dubai and Dubai Culture.

Fatma Lootah, Mohammed Kazem, Khalid AlBanna, Alia Bin Omair, AlZaina Lootah, Ahmed Al Areef Al Dhaheri and Hessa Alghandi are the artists who have been commissioned to create new works for the festival.

Building upon last year’s inaugural event, the second Dhai Dubai will also feature artist talks and public dialogues at the House of Arts, a new venue at Expo City Dubai dedicated to cultural expression.

“Dhai Dubai, through its varied experiences and interactive programming, reflects the depth of our partnership with Expo City Dubai,” said Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, chief executive of the arts, design and literature sector at Dubai Culture.

The inaugural Dhai Dubai took place in January 2024. Pictured is Daraweezna by Reem Al Ghaith. Khushnum Bhandari / The National

“It also highlights our ongoing efforts to boost cultural tourism and support the cultural and creative industries by encouraging artists to present works that embody the values and spirit of the emirate.”

Al Suwaidi also added that the event demonstrates “the forward-thinking approach of Emirati talent, whose work keeps pace with global trends in contemporary art".

Amna Abulhoul, co-curator of Dhai Dubai and executive creative director of entertainment and experiences at Expo City Dubai, said the light art festival is “is the spirit of Dubai made visible".

The event, she said, shows how the emirate is “a place where past and future interwind together in brilliance, where art becomes a bridge and where artistic dreams are given space and light to grow".

“Having the support of Dubai Culture is both a privilege and a powerful affirmation of our collective commitment to the creative community,” Abulhoul said. “It reinforces our mission to empower artists, preserve our stories and ensure that platforms like Dhai Dubai continue to thrive and inspire. Through the voices and visions of our artists, we are not only illuminating Emirati identity, but also offering the world a window into the soul of a nation.”

